ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Alligators are suddenly attacking boats in Texas and no one knows why

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HatP_0howBnTQ00

One alligator has been trapped and wardens remain vigilant at a waterway in Sugar Land, Texas after animals bit two boats in recent weeks - for the first time ever, residents say.

Everything started when an elderly rower accidentally hit a gator with an oar, says Dee Connors, president of the Greater Houston Rowing Club.

“On the second day, the alligator chomped the end of his boat and his boat started sinking, but he made it to shore,” Ms Connors told KHOU .

But that wasn’t the only attack; another followed last week, she said.

“Another one of the rowers was just rowing out behind me and another one of the alligators chomped the end of his boat, he didn’t get it as hard as the first one so he was able to row it to shore,” Connors told the station.

The incidents keep happening along Oyster Creek, which is bordered by homes along many stretches.

“I’ve been rowing over 20 years in this body of water and we’ve never had an alligator attack,” Ms Connors told KHOU.

The swampy conditions in southeast Texas make the region a perfect home for thousands of alligators; authorities estimate that up to half a million gators live across the state.

Jonathan Warner, alligator programme leader for Texas Parks and Wildlife, tells The Independent the incidents were likely “mistaken” efforts to find food by the gators.

“The boats that were bitten, it seems that the gators bit them and immediately released the boat,” he says. “This time of year, we’re going into fall, we’re at the end of the warmer months; mating season and nesting season is over - and so most alligator movement is related to feeding behaviour, this time of year, as we go into winter months and they’re bulking up.”

He says he believes the gators “thought this was a prey item, took a chance, did it and realised, this isn’t food.

“The situation is under control; we are monitoring it,” he says. “We’ve already removed one alligator from there. There’s signage up warning people.”

While they might be bulking up for winter, alligators don’t actually hibernate; they and similar cold-blooded animals enter a state called brumation.

“It’s basically similar to mammalian hibernation,” Mr Warner tells The Independent . “It’s a state of torpor that reptiles and alligators” enter.

He says the reports of gators biting boats are “very random” and “it’s not usual that we get something like that.”

“But, again, it’s not something I’m shocked by, given the time of year.”

Local reports indicated that some vegetation had been removed from near the banks of Oyster Creek, perhaps making the alligators feel more threatened - but Mr Warner, in his expertise, that’s an unlikely motivation.

“Alligator nesting season is basically over right now, so most hatchlings have already emerged from the nest,” he tells The Independent . “It would surprise me for it to be an aggressive female this late in the year.

“This type of incident, open water, that to me does not seem like that there’s disturbance [of] nesting,” he says.

Incidentally, even attacks by protective females are extremely rare, he says - you’d essentially have to walk into a nest. But he still urges cautious behaviour near any alligator habitats.

“Another dynamic - and I’m not sure this is going on at Sugar Land, but as a general trend - what we’ve seen in Texas this year is that we went through a drought most of the spring and summer,” he says. “So water levels across a lot of alligator habitats have been lower this year.

“And so we’ve seen gators concentrated in areas of freshwater where maybe there wouldn’t have normally been that many - they would have been spaced out because there’s more water on the ground.”

The resilient animals - which are not true reptiles and are closer to birds and dinosaurs - “just adapt ... to their surroundings,” he says.

“If there are three ponds, and two of them are dried up, they’re going to be in the pond that still has water.”

Still, however, he‘s sticking to the theory that the alligator - or gators - simply wanted some pre-brumation snacks.

“He just got the wrong meal,” he says.

Comments / 357

Viva's a liar!
3d ago

It’s probably related to increased population of gators. That means less food for them to eat, which means more competition between gators for food, which means they’re less hesitant to see if something’s food.

Reply(13)
42
JackieA
3d ago

My sis in Tampa area has one that naps on her deck a few hours a day couple days a week. Sis knows when he arrives, the indoor cat starts hissing looking out kitchen window. She squeezes in taking the dog out supervised, around who she calls chopper’s nap time. 🐊😴🐊😴

Reply(13)
24
Evan
3d ago

Would it be possible to transport the alligators where there is more food to eat?? The southern border (Rio Grande) river would be a great choice.

Reply(7)
15
Related
K945

Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities

Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
City
Oyster Creek, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sugar Land, TX
Crime & Safety
KRMG

A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator

SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Oyster#Gator#Signage#Birds#Khou#Texas Parks And Wildlife
Motorious

Texas Cops Have 1000 HP Hellcat On Patrol

And yes, they will chase with it. The cops have been clowned on for a while now because of their pretty abysmal choices when it comes to pursuit vehicles. At most a cop might get their hands on an all-wheel-drive 5.7-liter V8 Dodge Charger which has a top speed of 150 mph. This electronically-limited number seems reasonable considering the danger of high-speed chases. However, in Houston Texas, the Department Of Public Safety has taken a different approach to their handling of high-speed situations. So what exactly does the DPS think can pull its reputation out of the gutter when it comes to chasing?
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTEM NewsRadio

Will La Niña Cause A More Severe Texas Winter Season Than Usual?

Let's be honest with one another for a moment. Texans certainly cannot wait for cooler temperatures in the state. We're all tired of 90 degree weather aren't we?. Now thankfully, at least in the mornings, cooler temps have made it a little bit easier to wake up to. But the warm temps are still around for now. But while we look forward, there's also a chance that severe weather could be around the corner for Texas in the Winter.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Found: Alligator, Drugs, Guns, Money. but Where's the Tiger?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy