Lehi, UT

Lehi-based 13U golf team wins Regional

A 13U boys all-star golf team based at Thanksgiving Point has qualified to advance to the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Oct. 6-9 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., which will be televised live on select ESPN networks. The Lehi team won the national championship last...
Football Column: Huge wins set the table for more success

We would not normally be having this conversation at this point in the season. After all, the Skyridge and Lehi football teams haven’t even started region contests yet, and the playoffs are nowhere in sight. Nevertheless, each team overcame the odds to secure a monumental win for their respective...
