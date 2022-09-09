Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Entries needed for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration at the end of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to celebrate all things Nevada! The Nevada Day Parade and festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, but entries are being accepted now for the epic four-hour-long parade. Brooke Santina, the executive director of Nevada Day, Inc. stopped by Morning Break to get the community stoked...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
nevadabusiness.com
Beer & Chili Festival Returns to Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Chili and brew lovers rejoice as the annual Beer & Chili Festival makes a return to Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) on Saturday, Oct. 15. Early entry starts at 12 p.m. with general admission at 1 p.m. The event runs until 6 p.m. GSR’s Beer & Chili...
nevadabusiness.com
Charlie Palmer Steak Reno Brings Iconic Event The Beefsteak West
RENO, Nev. (Sept. 2, 2022) – The iconic DC event makes its way west for the first annual The Beefsteak at Charlie Palmer Steak Reno at Grand Sierra Resort (GSR). The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Reno Ballroom. The original...
KOLO TV Reno
New mural highlights Reno Fire Department and Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new mural has been unveiled at Reno fire station 9 in Stead. “What really caught my eye is the Reno Fire department symbol on the airplane, " said Chief Dave Cochran who was on hand for the unveiling. It spans both doors of the station...
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrate all things local craft beer at the second annual Legends of Beer festival and relay race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to beat the heat and celebrate the start of fall with the Legends of Beer Festival at The Outlets at Legends. Saturday, Sept. 17, the Reno Beer Enthusiasts and IMBIB Brewery is hosting this fan-favorite beer festival for the second year in a row. Matt...
mynews4.com
Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
daytrippen.com
Sand Mountain Recreation Area Fallon Nevada
Sand Mountain is a massive pile of sand 600 feet high in the Nevada High Desert. Off-road vehicles of every size and shape race around the dune area every weekend. On holiday weekends, some of the fastest hill climbers in the country compete in unofficial races up Sand Mountain. Sand...
KOLO TV Reno
Celebration of Life for Kiely Rodni
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music played as people gathered at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater to remember 16- year-old, Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance sparked an outpouring of community support. “Thank you to all the search and rescue and all the ‘flyer’ing, thank you to Nevada County Search...
Reno-Sparks air quality in unhealthy range, no WCSD cancellations announced
Air quality readings in Reno-Sparks hovered on the edge between unhealthy and very unhealthy status on Monday morning, but the readings were still below the threshold to cancel in-person classes for the Washoe County School District. The index reading of 196 in both Reno and Sparks at 6 a.m. was just a few points shy of a very unhealthy reading as smoke continues to roll into the region from the Mosquito Fire west of Lake TAhoe. ...
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Country legends Alabama perform at Stateline (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — “The smoke couldn’t keep us away this time,” said Alabama frontman Randy Owens to a cheering crowd. Owens was referring to the band’s previously scheduled 2021 show date at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, which was postponed due to the Caldor Fire and faced the potential threat of a second postponement due to the active Mosquito Fire.
Nevada Appeal
Former broadcaster John Potter to address Carson City Rotarians
Long time Northern Nevada broadcaster John Potter will be the guest speaker at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. The public is invited to attend what should be an informative and entertaining event. The meeting takes place at noon Tuesday in the Brewery Arts Center’s Grand Ballroom.
No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo
Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 13, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell over an hour above Holbrook Highlands, sending a foot of mud and debris and closing Highlands Way around 5 p.m. Monday. County road workers were on scene last night. I’m checking to see when the road was reopened.
Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Carson (Carson, NV)
According to the Carson City Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Carson Street and Fairview. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the...
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke
Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
FOX Reno
Reno International Art Show beginning Sept. 9
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno International Art Show is making its debut at the Reno Sparks Convention Center Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Briana Dolan joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share the creation behind this art show.
'It changed in the blink of an eye': Smoke from California's Mosquito Fire races over Nevada
The Reno-Sparks area will remain under a Stage 2 Emergency Episode for at least another 48 hours as the air quality continues to worsen.
2news.com
The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides
The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
