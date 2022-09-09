ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Beer & Chili Festival Returns to Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. – Chili and brew lovers rejoice as the annual Beer & Chili Festival makes a return to Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) on Saturday, Oct. 15. Early entry starts at 12 p.m. with general admission at 1 p.m. The event runs until 6 p.m. GSR’s Beer & Chili...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Charlie Palmer Steak Reno Brings Iconic Event The Beefsteak West

RENO, Nev. (Sept. 2, 2022) – The iconic DC event makes its way west for the first annual The Beefsteak at Charlie Palmer Steak Reno at Grand Sierra Resort (GSR). The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Reno Ballroom. The original...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New mural highlights Reno Fire Department and Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new mural has been unveiled at Reno fire station 9 in Stead. “What really caught my eye is the Reno Fire department symbol on the airplane, " said Chief Dave Cochran who was on hand for the unveiling. It spans both doors of the station...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
RENO, NV
daytrippen.com

Sand Mountain Recreation Area Fallon Nevada

Sand Mountain is a massive pile of sand 600 feet high in the Nevada High Desert. Off-road vehicles of every size and shape race around the dune area every weekend. On holiday weekends, some of the fastest hill climbers in the country compete in unofficial races up Sand Mountain. Sand...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Celebration of Life for Kiely Rodni

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music played as people gathered at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater to remember 16- year-old, Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance sparked an outpouring of community support. “Thank you to all the search and rescue and all the ‘flyer’ing, thank you to Nevada County Search...
TRUCKEE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality in unhealthy range, no WCSD cancellations announced

Air quality readings in Reno-Sparks hovered on the edge between unhealthy and very unhealthy status on Monday morning, but the readings were still below the threshold to cancel in-person classes for the Washoe County School District. The index reading of 196 in both Reno and Sparks at 6 a.m. was just a few points shy of a very unhealthy reading as smoke continues to roll into the region from the Mosquito Fire west of Lake TAhoe. ...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Country legends Alabama perform at Stateline (Gallery)

STATELINE, Nev. — “The smoke couldn’t keep us away this time,” said Alabama frontman Randy Owens to a cheering crowd. Owens was referring to the band’s previously scheduled 2021 show date at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, which was postponed due to the Caldor Fire and faced the potential threat of a second postponement due to the active Mosquito Fire.
STATELINE, NV
Nevada Appeal

Former broadcaster John Potter to address Carson City Rotarians

Long time Northern Nevada broadcaster John Potter will be the guest speaker at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. The public is invited to attend what should be an informative and entertaining event. The meeting takes place at noon Tuesday in the Brewery Arts Center’s Grand Ballroom.
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo

Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 13, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell over an hour above Holbrook Highlands, sending a foot of mud and debris and closing Highlands Way around 5 p.m. Monday. County road workers were on scene last night. I’m checking to see when the road was reopened.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke

Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Reno

Reno International Art Show beginning Sept. 9

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno International Art Show is making its debut at the Reno Sparks Convention Center Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Briana Dolan joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share the creation behind this art show.
RENO, NV
2news.com

The Great Reno Balloon Race Returns; RTC Offers Free Rides

The 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race is now officially underway!. The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear. Aside from this...
RENO, NV

