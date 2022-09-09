Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena
HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
kxloradio.com
Eagle Creek Fire update
The Eagle Creek Fire has burned private, BLM, State, and Tribal Lands in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Havre. The estimated fire size has been reduced to 7,100 acres due to the completion of more accurate mapping. Currently, the fire is at 0% containment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Lions Campground and Sandy Creek Campground remain closed until further notice. Emergency and local traffic only on Beaver Creek Road above Upper Bear Paw Lake.
Comments / 0