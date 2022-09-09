The Eagle Creek Fire has burned private, BLM, State, and Tribal Lands in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Havre. The estimated fire size has been reduced to 7,100 acres due to the completion of more accurate mapping. Currently, the fire is at 0% containment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Lions Campground and Sandy Creek Campground remain closed until further notice. Emergency and local traffic only on Beaver Creek Road above Upper Bear Paw Lake.

HAVRE, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO