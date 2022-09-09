ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, OR

pssdrdnck
3d ago

😫😫 guess you shouldn't have done the crime ,,, suck it up buttercup you're a prisoner

Suzanne Aubuchon-Guerrero
3d ago

It's not the Hilton. Should of thought about that BEFORE committing crimes.

The Oregonian

City to pay $85,000 to settle Portland police captain’s suit alleging retaliation for not supporting promotion of assistant chief’s domestic partner

The city of Portland is poised to pay $85,000 to a police captain to settle his lawsuit alleging he faced retaliation for not recommending Assistant Chief Jamie Resch’s domestic partner for promotion. The City Council on Wednesday is set to vote on the settlement. James W. Crooker alleged in...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Reduce guns, increase safety

I am concerned about the increasing number of guns in the hands of citizens in Washington County. As a member of Moms Demand Action, I recently had the opportunity at the Hillsboro Farmers’ Market to speak with people about safe storage of firearms. I was shocked at how many readily admitted to having insecurely stored firearms and a little freaked out by the three people I spoke to at the market who had guns in their pockets “just in case.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Man arrested in Lents neighborhood break-in, fatal shooting

A 46-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood and fatally shooting a man was arrested Tuesday. Shaka Imani Chambers could face charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon. Juan Carlos Artiles, 27,...
PORTLAND, OR
Law & Crime

Jurors Convict Oregon Man of Murdering Doctor and Drug Financier After Appeals Court Threw Out Original Verdict and Ordered New Trial

An Oregon man was again convicted of the 2010 murder of a doctor after his first conviction was tossed by a state appellate court. In 2012, Brian Daniel Bement, 54, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 46-year-old David Greenspan. But key pieces of evidence were disallowed by the trial judge and Bement won a new trial on appeal in 2017. The new evidence didn’t impress jurors much.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Police Arrest Three Suspects in Oregon Arson Cases

Portland police arrested three suspects allegedly connected to a rash of arson fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the past few weeks early Sunday morning. All three were booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of five counts of arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. Both are felonies.
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County ordered to pay $451k to family of former inmate

A jury found the county was negligent by not giving adequate training to jail staff about mental health.A jury has ordered Columbia County to pay $450,572 to the parents of a schizophrenic man who attacked his mother after being incarcerated at the Columbia County jail. The jury found that Columbia County was negligent by "failing to adequately train staff regarding mental illness." William Derby, a schizophrenic man, was convicted of methamphetamine possession in 2015 and spent the following two years in and out of jail on probation violations. Derby was put in solitary confinement for much of his time in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius

In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Charter changes offer citizens a bigger voice

The Portland City Council enlisted 20 community leaders to evaluate our city charter and make a recommendation for changes. These volunteers spent nearly two years listening to us and studying government systems across the country and around the world. Based on these learnings, the Portland Charter Commission made a recommendation they felt would give us a bigger voice in our city and make the city more accountable to and representative of us.
PORTLAND, OR
