Marlborough woman receives car through Good News Garage donation
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough resident Andrea McNeil received a 2007 Honda CR-V as a donation through the nonprofit Good News Garage. McNeil, who had never had a car before, said that having a car will help her go back to school at night to study human services while she works during the day.
Carol S. Droege, 59, formerly of Marlborough
Watchung, NJ – Carol Suzanne Droege (Van Lingen) departed this life on Sunday morning September 4, 2022, her birthday, surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1963, Carol grew up in Marlborough, Massachusetts and through all of her life’s journeys, she was always foremost a proud Marlborough Panther.
Peter B. Mullen, 85, of Westborough and Grafton
– Peter B. Mullen, 85, passed away after a short illness on September 5, 2022. He is survived by his sister, Linda Rogers, and many nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. He was the son of John and Ruth (Mason) Mullen. His beloved wife, Adelaide, predeceased him in 2017.
Paul T. Veinot, 63, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Paul T. Veinot, 63, of Marlborough died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at home. He was the son of the late Philip and June (England) Veinot and was predeceased by his brother Stephen Veinot. Paul was the husband of Donna (Deffely) Veinot. Paul T. Veinot (aka Pop) was...
Peter L. Messina, 39, of Westborough
– Peter Louis Messina, 39, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in San Francisco, CA and was the son of Louis and Katie (Ragland) Messina of Westborough. He was raised in Ann Arbor, MI and graduated from Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, CA. He also attended the University of California Santa Cruz and the University of Massachusetts Boston. Peter then worked as a mental health peer counselor.
Hudson’s 12th motorcycle ride helps kids with cancer
HUDSON – The 12th Riding for Why Me & Sherry’s House took place Sept. 11, beginning and ending at the Hudson Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 643. This year, 180 motorcyclists along with many passengers traveled the 63-mile route to Princeton and back. Others joined them afterward for a barbecue and raffles.
Seeking approval for building project, Westborough library hosts open house
WESTBOROUGH – Every two weeks, Diana and Jason Lickider, along with their daughter, Cora, come to the Westborough Public Library. Here, they can borrow everything from books to a power washer. “We love it here,” said Diana. On the evening of Sept. 9, the Lickiders were at the...
Hudson appoints special counsel to advise town during Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – The Select Board has appointed special counsel who will represent and advise the Planning Board, the Planning Department and other town boards relevant to the proposed redevelopment of the former Intel site. They voted Sept. 7 to appoint Special Counsel Mark Babrowski. Located at 75 Reed Road,...
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
Richard J. Formalarie, 66, formerly of Hudson
Wolfeboro, N.H. – Richard Joseph Formalarie, age 66, passed away suddenly on August 24, 2022. Rick was born in Waltham, MA, son of Joseph and Thelma Formalarie. He was large in stature, but a gentle, kind, and caring man known for his love of his family, outdoors and sports.
Marlborough police seeking information following armed robbery
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s health following an armed robbery this morning. According to the department, two suspects assaulted and robbed the victim of an undetermined amount of money on Main Street near Prospect Street at about 10 a.m. Witnesses took a photo...
Kathryn S. Smith, 83, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Kathryn S. (Cooper) Smith, left this world on September 10, 2022, leaving behind a huge emptiness in the hearts of those who loved her. Kathy died from complications from a recent fall. Kathy was the daughter of the late William and Bessie (Stearn) Cooper and the wife...
Northborough’s school enrollment increases by over 80 students
NORTHBOROUGH – Enrollment in Northborough Public Schools has increased, according to a presentation to the Northborough School Committee Sept. 7. This year, there were 1,641 students welcomed on Aug. 31, which is up from district projections. Superintendent Greg Martineau noted the real estate market. “We’re finding that younger families...
