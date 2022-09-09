Read full article on original website
Johnny Aponte, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Aponte peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2022, in his home. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 7, 1959. He graduated from East High School and continued his education at New Castle School of Trades. Johnny served in the U.S. Army,...
Debra V. Schmidt, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra V. Schmidt of Niles passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. in her residence. She was 68 years old. Debra was born in Youngstown on December 13, 1953, the daughter of the late George and Julianne Myers Vrabel. She was a...
Esther J. Mogg, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther J. Mogg, 82, of Lowellville, died peacefully Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. She was born February 23, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of Julius and Alberta (Westover) Lisko and had been a lifelong area resident. Esther was known...
Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, 92, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Robert, affectionately known as Mack, was born November 6, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn and Lula Mae (Sumner) Stambaugh. Mack was a 1947...
Deborah Kay Phillips, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay “Debbie” Phillips, 53, Austintown, Ohio went to be with her Lord and her family Saturday, September 10, surrounded by family and friends. Debbie was a lifelong resident of Austintown where she graduated from Fitch High School in 1987. She held many...
Jorge Brea Lara, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jorge L. Brea Lara, age 23, passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Jorge was born on September 21, 1998 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and was a son of Luis Brea and Altagracia Lara Arias. He was...
Catherine Ann Towsley, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann Towsley, 69, of Niles, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, peacefully in her home after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Catherine was born August 31, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Marjorie Mae (Criddle) Chasser and Ernest Clifford Chasser, Jr.
Doreen M. Secrest, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen M. Secrest, 66, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family. Doreen was born February 9, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanley and Georgia Farran Turek. She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.
Robert A. Hoff, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Hoff, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 after a prolonged battle with dementia. He was born December 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Homer and Violet Hoff, graduating from Zanesville High School in 1960. He proudly served in the...
Richard B. Halko, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Halko, Sr. of Lordstown, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old. Richard was born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on February 27, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Jennie...
Marna Rae Apisa, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marna Rae Apisa, 83, of Mineral Ridge passed away Saturday evening, September 10, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Marna was born October 26, 1938, in Warren the daughter of Frank S. and Ione (Morris) Ludwick. She was a 1956 graduate of Mineral Ridge High...
James F. Mershimer, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania, (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mershimer, 83, of Bessemer, passed away peacefully under the compassionate care of his loving wife and the nurses of Hospice House in Boardman, on the Sunday evening, September 11, 2022. Born on December 9, 1937, in West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, he was the son...
Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, age 99, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana. Geraldine was born on June 22, 1923 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret White...
Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 195, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr. Roy was a 1972 graduate of...
Bertha Mae Siverling, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Mae Siverling, 96, died peacefully Friday morning, September 9, 2022, at Woodlands Assisted Living. Bertha was born October 17, 1925, in Mayport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Adam and Bertha Mae Kah Young. She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. Bertha worked...
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a...
Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. Louise was born on June 24, 1935, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Mary (Hodos) Klucher. She attended St. Matthias School and Church...
Pearl Cutright, Sharon, Pennsylvania
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Robert J. Lambert, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lambert, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. He was born April 18, 1949, in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Odath J. and June Irene (Lambert) Carpenter. Robert was a graduate Girard High School and...
Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, Akron, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He...
