NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra V. Schmidt of Niles passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. in her residence. She was 68 years old. Debra was born in Youngstown on December 13, 1953, the daughter of the late George and Julianne Myers Vrabel. She was a...

NILES, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO