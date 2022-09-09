Read full article on original website
27 First News
James F. Mershimer, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania, (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mershimer, 83, of Bessemer, passed away peacefully under the compassionate care of his loving wife and the nurses of Hospice House in Boardman, on the Sunday evening, September 11, 2022. Born on December 9, 1937, in West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, he was the son...
Dario Giovanni Papi, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dario Giovanni Papi, 89, of Oaktree Road in Neshannock Township, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle. He was born on November 6, 1932 in Trenton, New Jersey, a son of the late Attilio and Adele (Avaltroni) Papi. Mr. Papi...
Marian R. Vadala, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian R. Vadala, 73, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, in The Grove at New Wilmington. Mrs. Vadala was born September 23, 1948, in New Castle, a daughter of John and Margaret (Lenhart) Lazor. A 1967 graduate of Farrell High School,...
Raymond C. Horner, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond C. Horner, 89, of Farrell, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, in his home. Mr. Horner was born December 29, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late George and Susan (Ballas) Horner. A lifelong area...
Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, age 99, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana. Geraldine was born on June 22, 1923 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret White...
Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. Louise was born on June 24, 1935, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Mary (Hodos) Klucher. She attended St. Matthias School and Church...
Debra V. Schmidt, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra V. Schmidt of Niles passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. in her residence. She was 68 years old. Debra was born in Youngstown on December 13, 1953, the daughter of the late George and Julianne Myers Vrabel. She was a...
Pearl Cutright, Sharon, Pennsylvania
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her daughter Sallie by her side at 11:00 a.m., while under the care of Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 74.
Doreen M. Secrest, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen M. Secrest, 66, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family. Doreen was born February 9, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanley and Georgia Farran Turek. She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a...
Johnny Aponte, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Aponte peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2022, in his home. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 7, 1959. He graduated from East High School and continued his education at New Castle School of Trades. Johnny served in the U.S. Army,...
Deborah Kay Phillips, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay “Debbie” Phillips, 53, Austintown, Ohio went to be with her Lord and her family Saturday, September 10, surrounded by family and friends. Debbie was a lifelong resident of Austintown where she graduated from Fitch High School in 1987. She held many...
Esther J. Mogg, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther J. Mogg, 82, of Lowellville, died peacefully Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. She was born February 23, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of Julius and Alberta (Westover) Lisko and had been a lifelong area resident. Esther was known...
Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, 61, passed away at his residence Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. Butch was born August 18, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Norman W. and DoraJeanne (Paranzine) Gollan. He worked 12 years in floral delivery for Edward’s Florist Shops....
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, 92, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Robert, affectionately known as Mack, was born November 6, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn and Lula Mae (Sumner) Stambaugh. Mack was a 1947...
George Bosu, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bosu passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice. He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 13, 1933. George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to the 376th Bombardment Wing 1951-1955. He...
Richard B. Halko, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Halko, Sr. of Lordstown, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old. Richard was born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on February 27, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Jennie...
Robert A. Hoff, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Hoff, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 after a prolonged battle with dementia. He was born December 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Homer and Violet Hoff, graduating from Zanesville High School in 1960. He proudly served in the...
