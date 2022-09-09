Read full article on original website
Looking Ahead: Reading Women
Manchester United women were set to start their 2022/23 FA Women’s Super League campaign in front of a large crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday, but football was postponed “as a mark of respect” to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing. Now they will begin their...
Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Real Madrid Winger
Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is once again being linked with a move to Liverpool according to reports in Spain.
Manchester United vs. Leeds United postponed
Manchester United are set for another schedule change after the postponement of their match against Crystal Palace this last weekend. Now their match with Leeds United, scheduled for Sunday, September 18, is set to be postponed. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week saw all football postponed last weekend,...
Sky Blue News: City v BVB, Gundo & Pep, Injury Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back in action in the UEFA Champions League after an 8-day layoff. The Sky Blues host Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund tonight at the Etihad Stadium. Sky Blue News is here to catch you up on the morning headlines as we build toward kick-off. Man City have unusual...
Klopp on Boehly’s All-Star Game Idea: “Does He Want to Bring the Harlem Globetrotters?”
After a summer of “sports directing” that ended up with him firing his Champions League-winning coach, Todd Boehly, the frontman of a consortium that purchased Chelsea, took to a discussion at the SALT Conference, a global thought leadership and networking forum, in New York to fire off some thoughts on the English game.
Why did Christian Pulisic stay at Chelsea?
As everyone knows by now, despite rumors placing him in Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, as well as Champions League clubs in Italy (Juventus) and Spain, Christian Pulisic is after all, remaining with Chelsea, at least until the winter transfer window. But did the front office really want to move him? Were the new American ownership group really looking for a highest bidder or for the American to land somewhere he would be immediately required in the starting lineup? My guess is no, not really. In other words, the summer transfer window closing without him being sent out on loan (which is what is said to have been their condition) was always the front office’s true intention, even if they made it seem otherwise.
Harvey Elliott On Liverpool’s “Big Improvement” Against Ajax
Liverpool started the 2022-23 season generally playing well if not exceptionally but failing to get results. Then their play started to fall off, aligning with those poor results. After six Premier League rounds and their first Champions League tie, they looked in trouble. In their second Champions League tie, they...
Sporting 2-0 Tottenham: Four Things we Learned in Lisbon
Well, that wasn’t fun. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Portugal to face Sporting SC on Tuesday with a chance to take a pretty commanding grasp of Champions League Group D. After their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed at the weekend, they even had a few extra days to prepare and head coach Antonio Conte was able to name what he thinks is his current first choice XI without rotation.
Liverpool FC Women Will Host Chelsea Sunday In Earlier Time Slot
The wait is finally almost over for the Liverpool FC Women for their first match back in the top flight. Their WSL season opener away to Reading was postponed after all matches were put on hold due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. There were concerns that matches for this...
Tuesday September 13th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
Sky Blue News: Dortmund Build Up, Prem Resumes, Akanji Interview, and More...
The Premier League is back this weekend, but first Manchester City face Champions League foe Borussia Dortmund. Sky Blue News is back to bring you all the latest. How Manchester City could line up against Borussia Dortmund - Ben Knapton - Sports Mole. Sports Mole previews the possible squad sheet...
UEFA・
Chelsea targeting Portugal, Belgium, Brazil in ‘multi-club model’ — reports
Chelsea co-owner Todd “The Brain” Boehly talked recently about the ownership group’s intentions to take over the world expand Chelsea’s footprint in the world of football à la the Red Bull (or Manchester City) model, the so called “multi-club model”. In line with...
UEFA・
Premier League football back this weekend; some games already postponed
Update (3pm ET): The Premier League has announced the postponement of Manchester United’s game against Leeds and Liverpool’s visit to Chelsea this weekend. Those two games join Arsenal’s Europa League tie at home to PSV (Thursday) which will be played on a later day too. In a...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, September 14
I’ve only ever been in the travelling section of a football crowd once, and that was sitting with the Wolves fans at Craven Cottage back in 2017. I do applaud those Spurs fans for travelling thousands of kilometres to support the club. Sometimes I wish I could go. If not for the football, then at least for the surrounding sites.
Fan Focus: Reading fan Simeon believes that ex-Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria has stagnated!
Matthew Crichton: Reading finished 21st in the Championship and were deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability regulations - what is the situation like off the pitch currently?. Simeon Pickup: Much better nowadays. The points deduction and corresponding business plan from the EFL (which restricts squad size and spending)...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund
UCL nights return to the Etihad as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in a Wednesday evening affair in the UEFA Champions League. Here’s my best guess at which players Pep Guardiola will name on the starting lineup. The reinforcements are coming throughout the lineup as the Sky Blues return...
Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest
Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax
After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
Newcastle Sign Former Liverpool Keeper
Newcastle United have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short team deal, per reports today. Karius will be on Newcastle’s books at least through January 2023. As such, the signing can perhaps be viewed as extra insurance in terms of depth between the present time and the winter window.
Match Preview: Reading v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(3rd) Reading v Sunderland (8th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check...
