Read full article on original website
Related
The Two Simple Words Prince Harry Used To Describe Windsor Castle After The Queen's Death
The Queen's death has left a gaping hole in many people's hearts. From Donald Trump to Elizabeth Hurley, and from President Joe Biden to Victoria Beckham, politicians and celebrities alike have shared how deeply the loss of the long-serving monarch affected them. Of course, even as the public grieves en masse, leaving flowers, candles and cards at the gates of Buckingham Palace, we can only imagine that the people who most feel the loss of Queen Elizabeth are members of the royal family.
Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral
The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue
Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
What Does The Queen's Death Mean For Camilla Parker Bowles' Children?
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will bring plenty of changes to the British royal family. Before his ascension to the throne, King Charles III was already making plans for a slimmed down monarchy, with only a few key senior royal family members taking on duties, per The Telegraph. While...
RELATED PEOPLE
Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - Exclusive
All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. However, one royal in particular is being commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life: Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Edinburgh Crowds For The Queen Can't Hide Their Disdain For One Specific Royal
The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II and, in keeping with the strict procedures surrounding her passing, the long-reigning monarch's coffin is currently being transported through the U.K. in anticipation of her funeral (via NBC News). Although the queen passed away in Scotland, at her summer home in Balmoral, the response in Edinburgh wasn't quite as positive as expected.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Markle Has A Simple Question For Meghan Regarding Their Damaged Relationship
It's no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the royal family is strained. Since the couple stepped down from their duties in 2020 — and sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey — Harry and Meghan have remained distanced from the prince's family. While they were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan were excluded from standing on the royal balcony during Trooping the Colour. After attending only two events, they made an abrupt exit from the U.K. with their two children.
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
The First World Leader To Congratulate King Charles Is Someone No One Expected
During King Charles III's official ascension on September 10, which was a technological first, the newly appointed monarch was congratulated by an unlikely source. According to the Daily Mail, Vladimir Putin was actually the first world leader to congratulate the new king. In an unlikely turn of events, the Russian ruler extended his well wishes publicly before others followed suit, despite the seemingly tumultuous past between himself and Charles. As the Daily Mail reported, Charles was the first royal family member to call Putin out after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. At the time, the king stated that Putin's actions were "an attack on democracy." Since then, the relationship between the pair has been considerably frosty.
Body Language Experts Discuss Whether Meghan Markle's Viral Hug Was Genuine - Exclusive
One of the more poignant moments to come out of the reunion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton was that hug. Of course, we'll be buzzing about the body language differences between the two couples as they met with mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday for a while, but also, that hug.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion
The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
Prince William's Friend Faces A Harsh Reality About His Role In The Monarchy
After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II left her mark — literally — on the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries. Her face is on money and stamps around the world and her initials are on flags, which means there are a number of things that will need to change now that the queen has died and her son is now King Charles III (via The Guardian). King Charles is expected to make some big changes to the monarchy, but some smaller changes are already in the works. William and Kate are now the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to the BBC. Changes have also come for David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.
U.K.・
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Olivia Colman Reveals What She Really Thinks Of King Charles
For portraying Queen Elizabeth on Netflix's "The Crown," Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Colman played the queen from 1964 to 1990 over Seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix show; Season 5 of "The Crown" will have Imelda Staunton playing the queen. It's no small feat to play a historical figure, particularly one of such renown.
Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.
MSNBC On-Air Feud Regarding The Queen's Legacy Gets Uncomfortable Really Fast
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II is causing people worldwide to reflect on the monarch's legacy, including a handful of world leaders. Former President Barack Obama shared a close relationship with the queen and was quick to post a tribute on Twitter. "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us," former President Obama wrote. "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity." The 44th president then added, "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."
A Closer Look At Lizzo's Jaw-Dropping Emmys Look
The Emmys are turning out celebrity favorites, with a variety of film and television actors stunning on this year's Emmys red carpet, including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, and more. Unless you're a Lizzo stan or are a reality TV show connoisseur, it may be a surprise that the "About Damn Time" singer is nominated for her Amazon Prime's competition program, "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls." The show, which received six Emmy nominations and won this year's "Outstanding Competition Program" category, centers around plus-sized women who audition for a spot on her team of backup dancers during her upcoming tour.
Camilla's Mourning Outfit Included A Small Detail Gifted To Her By The Queen
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has propelled her son, King Charles III, into the seat of the monarchy, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, now has the fancy new title of queen consort. Following the queen's death, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were seen heading to Buckingham Palace. The couple was dressed in all-black ensembles to reflect their period of mourning, and Camilla accessorized her dark dress with two of Queen Elizabeth's favorite jewelry items, a string of pearls and a brooch.
The List
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0