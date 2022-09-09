Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Austin Dean optioned to Triple-A Monday by Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Dean has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants are shaking things up, calling up left-handed hitter Willie Calhoun to the bigs. As a result, Dean will head to Triple-A. In 9 plate appearances this season, Dean has a .375 batting average with an .819...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick starting Monday
The Houston Astros listed Chas McCormick as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will bat eighth and handle centerfield duties Monday while Mauricio Dubon takes a seat. Our models have McCormick scoring 9.4 fantasy points against the Tigers this evening. He has a $2,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Toro will take over second base after Adam Frazier was held on the bench versus Atlanta's southpaw Max Fried. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez starting Saturday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Dean in Giants' lineup on Sunday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Dean is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Dean is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Dean for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson in lineup for San Francisco Monday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Pederson is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Pederson for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday night lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Rays' Ji-Man Choi takes a seat on Tuesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is not starting in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Choi will take a seat after Jonathan Aranda was shifted to first base, Taylor Walls was positioned at second, and Wander Franco was aligned at shortstop. According to Baseball Savant...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Brady Singer. Our models project Barnhart for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7...
