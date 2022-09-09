ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Peering Into Twitter's Recent Short Interest

Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) short percent of float has fallen 21.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27.73 million shares sold short, which is 4.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Popping Off

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPRX shares are trading higher by 6.40% to $16.12 Tuesday after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. MANT in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 15. The...
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?

Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Amgen Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
Analyzing Arqit Quantum's Short Interest

Arqit Quantum's (NASDAQ:ARQQ) short percent of float has fallen 7.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 470 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.18% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With ASML Holding

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
