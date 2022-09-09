Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'South Park,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the face of the planet, known best as the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX. Musk has also appeared in several movies and television shows and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, items not always a part of a CEO’s storyline.
Dow Drops More Than 1,000 Points, Akero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded sharply lower toward the end of trading, following the release of inflation data for August. The Dow traded down 3.34% to 31,298.22 while the NASDAQ fell 4.49% to 11,715.11. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 3.69% to 3,958.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Bitfarms Is Getting Hammered
Bitfarms Ltd BITF shares are trading lower by 9.22% to $1.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of crypto-related stocks are trading lower amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices. Cypto-related stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 15.2% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 674.8K, which is 312.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million. 17 Education & Technology YQ...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says 'Losers' Watching Stocks While Real Problem is Elsewhere: 'Major Crash To Come'
This article was originally published on July 25, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," is warning investors about the need to focus on the bond market, which is much larger than the stock market and seeing its "biggest crash since 1788." The View: The personal finance...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Roku, Starbucks and Why Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets rallied this week, breaking a three-week losing streak, following the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation.
Peering Into Twitter's Recent Short Interest
Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) short percent of float has fallen 21.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27.73 million shares sold short, which is 4.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Popping Off
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPRX shares are trading higher by 6.40% to $16.12 Tuesday after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. MANT in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 15. The...
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?
Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Amgen Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
PETS・
Analyzing Arqit Quantum's Short Interest
Arqit Quantum's (NASDAQ:ARQQ) short percent of float has fallen 7.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 470 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.18% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With ASML Holding
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
PETS・
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0