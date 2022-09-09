ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

klin.com

State Employees Union To Rally For Higher Wages In Lincoln

The union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees will begin contract negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract this month. On Tuesday at 5:30 pm Nebraska Association of Public Employees union members will rally on Centennial Mall outside of the Nebraska State Office Building in Lincoln and call on the state to invest in public workers to ensure they can continue to provide vital services to their fellow Nebraskans.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Dine Out To Help Out – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Completes Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project

Lincoln Police have wrapped up it’s “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project that began August 15. There was specific emphasis placed on traffic enforcement in and around school zones. Officers issued 122 speeding citations and 38 citations for no seatbelts. There were 32 citations for no...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning

A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire

One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Investigating After Shots Are Fired Early Monday Morning

A number of Lincoln residents awoke to the sounds of gunfire around 3:00 Monday morning. LPD Investigator Scott Parker says the first gunshots were reported north of Holdrege between 28th and 30th, just west of the UNL’s east campus. He says about six minutes later, officers investigating an unrelated...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Deadly Lincoln Car Fire Sparked By Oxygen Tank Explosion

Investigators believe oxygen tanks inside a vehicle caused yesterday’s explosion and fire that killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior. “The car showed evidence of a flash explosion,” says Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody. The vehicle was engulfed in flames when...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Scott Frost Fired Just Three Games Into Year Five

The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is over. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued a statement Sunday afternoon on the situation. “Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Huskers Stay Perfect with Long Beach State Sweep

Nebraska volleyball is still unblemished at home this season. The No. 2 Huskers (7-0) had yet to drop a set at the Bob Devaney Sports Center entering Saturday’s match against Long Beach State. That perfection continued with a 25-16, 22, 14 sweep. Now having run the 6-2 offense in...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Huskers fall at home 45-42 to Georgia Southern

The Huskers drop to 1-2 after a 45-42 defeat to the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Huskers lost another one-possession game, the tenth straight in the Scott Frost era. Tonight marked the first time in Nebraska Football History that the Cornhuskers scored 35 points in Memorial Stadium and lost. Until tonight NU was 214-0.
LINCOLN, NE

