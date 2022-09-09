ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

PGE Cutsoff Power In Five New Areas Overnight

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland General Electric shutoff power in limited portions of five new areas early Saturday morning. The increase brings the total number of preventive power outages to seven since early Friday. PGE says the have some 37,000 customers currently without power in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition.
SANDY, OR
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs: Summer concerts bring tens of thousands to Gresham

Music Mondays draws 10,000 into downtown; Veterans to host weekend fundraising car showMusic Mondays brought 10,000 to downtown The numbers are in, and Gresham's annual free summer concert series was a hit with the community. The 14th annual Music Mondays, hosted by the Center for the Arts Foundation weekly at the Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St., drew just under 10,000 visitors to nine concerts held in July and August, city officials said. Those numbers back what folks had been saying — Music Mondays was bigger and better than ever this year. And the hits weren't just...
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Modern homes remain popular in Portland and other creative hubs

Real estate agents generally specialize in areas where homes come in many styles, from classic to contemporary. Jeff Weithman of (W)here focuses on modern dwellings across Oregon, constructed in the midcentury to present day with glass walls and easy indoor-outdoor living. Modernist architecture was introduced to most people when structures...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Yes, that was rain you felt Monday, Portland

First it was the thunderclap heard ‘round the city Sunday. Then Portlanders found themselves united by another curious weather pattern Monday: for the first time in 67 days, the weather station at Portland International Airport recorded measurable rain. It wasn’t much. But after a hot, dry and windy weekend,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland

Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
PORTLAND, OR
