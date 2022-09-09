BEN WHISHAW: (As Paddington Bear) Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich. I always keep one for emergencies. QUEEN ELIZABETH II: So do I. MARTINEZ: In tribute, people are now leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace. Park officials are asking them to stop. They say the sandwiches are having a negative impact on the park's wildlife, but it is a sweet way to honor the queen.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO