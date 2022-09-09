Read full article on original website
Some anti-monarchy activists face repercussions after protesting royal events
Millions of Britons have been mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth, but some in the U.K. oppose the institution she led - the monarchy. And when a few have tried to protest at royal events in recent days, some have been detained by police, and a few have even been arrested.
Mourners are asked to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace
BEN WHISHAW: (As Paddington Bear) Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich. I always keep one for emergencies. QUEEN ELIZABETH II: So do I. MARTINEZ: In tribute, people are now leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace. Park officials are asking them to stop. They say the sandwiches are having a negative impact on the park's wildlife, but it is a sweet way to honor the queen.
Wikipedia's race to cover the queen's death
To many around the world, the death of Queen Elizabeth meant the end of an era. But for Wikipedia's volunteer editors, her death meant it was time to get to work. Immediately after the official announcement, an army of editors rushed to update her page. ANNIE RAUWERDA: Seconds after the...
Anti-royal protesters are being arrested in the U.K. as the 'Not My King' tag grows
"He is and there is nothing you can do about it." That exchange between two commenters on Twitter encapsulates the current friction in the United Kingdom, where King Charles III's ascension to the throne has sparked anti-royalist protests. In dramatic ways, the dynamic is playing out in real life: police...
