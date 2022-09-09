Read full article on original website
Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building
LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
18-year-old allegedly strangles girlfriend in York Co., police seek suspect
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect from an incident that occurred on the 1100 block of Pine Court, where he allegedly strangled his girlfriend, according to Northern York County Regional Police Department. Officials say that the situation occurred on August 25 at 1:36AM...
Lancaster County police searching for man who attempted to steal $900 from Walmart
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart. The suspect, pictured below, reportedly entered the Walmart located on 2034 Lincoln Highway East and selected a store-owned electric scooter to shop with, police say. According to police,...
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
Police investigating shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
Details Released In Hours-Long Lancaster Standoff That Killed Female With Shot To Head: DA
A female was found dead inside of a Lancaster County home where a gunman — who was ultimately arrested — refused to back down in an hours-long standoff with police early Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said. Police were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road on...
Central Pa. man charged with girlfriend’s homicide, shooting at police during hours-long standoff: prosecutors
A 38-year-old man has been accused of killing his girlfriend over the weekend, then barricading himself inside his Lancaster County home and trying to shoot officers who responded to the scene, authorities said. Miguel A. Rodriguez is charged with the homicide of Nemesis Florentino, which the Lancaster County District Attorney’s...
3 kids, 2 adults shot in Maryland died in murder-suicide: officials
ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Maryland couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide, officials announced Monday. The investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children, Teresa, 14; Nora, 11; and Finn, 8, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The shooting happened at their Elk Mills home on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.
Woman arrested after attempted Manor Township stabbing
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, at 6:46...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
One dead after shooting in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
Man in critical condition after York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police say a man is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Sunday morning shooting. Police, who previously reported and later corrected their statement saying the victim died, responded to the shooting in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue around 3:26 p.m.
UPDATE: Drugs and Over $5,000 in Stolen Items Seized from Vehicle that Fled Police During Multi-County Pursuit
Pennsylvania State Police have provided an update on an investigation into a man that fled Troopers in Schuylkill County on Labor Day. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill haven, on Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 7:00pm, a "Be On the Lookout" was put out for a Silver Dodge Durango that was involved in a retail theft at Kohl's Department Store at the Fairlane Village Mall near Pottsville.
Girl, 9, shot during weekend house party in Harrisburg: police
A 9-year-old girl was injured in an overnight shooting last weekend during a house party in Harrisburg, authorities said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday inside a home where a party was ongoing on the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Around the same time, he said a 9-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her heel.
Woman found dead in Lancaster County home after standoff
A woman was found dead following the standoff in East Hempfield Township early Sunday morning that ended with a wounded suspect being taken into custody, according to authorities. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said in a release Sunday afternoon that a female victim was found with a gunshot wound...
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide
ELK MILLS, Md. (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan,...
