ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio

By Michael Bartiromo, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vijX0_0howACyS00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday due to the spread of polio.

In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater .

More NYC News

The state disaster emergency will run through Oct. 9, according to Hochul. As part of the declaration, Hochul authorized all necessary state agencies to assist local governments and freed up more state resources to allocate toward the containment of the polio outbreak.

The same day the emergency was declared, Hochul shared a Twitter post relaying New York’s efforts to “ramp up” vaccination efforts by allowing “EMTs, midwives, and pharmacists” to administer the shots.

“We’re making it easier for New Yorkers to get their polio vaccine if they haven’t already received it,” Hochul wrote.

The New York Department of Health has also warned that polio spreads more easily in counties with lower vaccination rates.

“That is why it is so important all New Yorkers 2 months and older to get vaccinated against polio as soon as possible.” the health department writes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 41

Wake Up America before its to late
4d ago

The bigger question is why is this happening. I’m sure it has nothing to do with all the illegal immigrants invading our county that have not been vaccinu

Reply(2)
46
Howie
3d ago

The only disaster she should be declaring is her taking over the state like a little nazi! This one has to go in November? Along with half the democrat legislators that back her!

Reply
18
Sharon Amoia
3d ago

I guess it wouldn't have nothing to do with the 3 million illegal immigrants who get to walk over the border and don't need to get vaccinated. Thanks joe Biden.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle-express.com

O'MARA: 'New York remains under extreme executive control'

Recently, Governor Kathy Hochul once again extended her executive powers, under the guise of an ongoing COVID-19 emergency declaration, which continues to give New York’s chief executive broad and unprecedented authority to take unilateral actions. These powers were put in place more than two years ago under former Governor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Rockland County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams says NYC class-size cap is an ‘unfunded mandate’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill capping the number of students in New York City classrooms, Mayor Eric Adams on Monday said the way it “was done was ill advised.” The change, set to kick in one year from now, would cap class sizes at 20 students for the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Ars Technica

Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

Uber fined $100M for ducking unemployment payments, officials say

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Uber has forked over $100 million dollars for skirting New Jersey unemployment laws when it declared nearly 300,000 drivers as independent contractors, officials said. The rideshare company’s record payout to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce was made after officials audited Uber and its subsidiary, Raiser LLC, according to the […]
TRAFFIC
94.3 Lite FM

5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice

So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
POLITICS
NBC News

New York declares a state of emergency over polio

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. Just one case has been confirmed — an unvaccinated man in his 20s who was diagnosed with paralytic polio...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Disaster#Politics State#Politics Governor#Nyc News#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc
WIBX 950

New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive

Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
TRAFFIC
PIX11

Overnight flooding impacts drivers in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heavy downpours in New York City early Tuesday morning left New Yorkers with a tough commute to navigate. Pools of water flooded the Long Island Expressway, with stand-still traffic making the drive into Queens from Midtown, Manhattan a mess. Parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn also experienced flooding. Earlier in September, Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York lawmakers and advocates say minimum wage hike is needed

State lawmakers and advocates who support an increase in New York's minimum wage are making a renewed push for the measure amid rising costs, a tight labor market and a recognition of labor's contributions as the summer ends. The Raise Up NY Coalition at the New York City Labor Day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City congestion pricing plan facing opposition

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several leaders united on Monday to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to pull her support of congestion pricing, arguing that the plan would hurt communities in the outer boroughs. “People in my district, working class and middle class, will bear the brunt of this. Case closed. That’s why the governor is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy