Prescott is an historic city south of Williams, the gateway to the Grand Canyon, and southwest of the popular towns of Sedona, Jerome and Cottonwood. I drove down after my train trip to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. In 1864, Prescott was designated as the capital of the Arizona Territory before it was moved to Tucson in 1867. Prescott again became the Territorial Capital in 1877, until Phoenix became the capital in 1889.

