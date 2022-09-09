Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Sedona’s Fall Red Dirt Concert Series in Full Swing
Every Friday in September, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Red Dirt Concert Series at the Posse Grounds Pavilion at 525 Posse Grounds Rd., featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona. The remaining fall 2022 performance schedule is as...
SignalsAZ
Prescott’s 40th Annual Christmas Parade Needs Volunteers
The 40th annual Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022, and the Prescott Chamber needs your help!. The Prescott Chamber of Commerce is seeking “Street Marshals” for this year’s Christmas Parade!. “Street Marshals” will be assigned to a block of parade entries and guide them...
SignalsAZ
September 12th Mondays with the Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
globalphile.com
Visiting Prescott, AZ
Prescott is an historic city south of Williams, the gateway to the Grand Canyon, and southwest of the popular towns of Sedona, Jerome and Cottonwood. I drove down after my train trip to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. In 1864, Prescott was designated as the capital of the Arizona Territory before it was moved to Tucson in 1867. Prescott again became the Territorial Capital in 1877, until Phoenix became the capital in 1889.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Lacy Blue Russian Sage
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Lacy Blue Russian Sage. Russian Sage is a Watters preferred perennial for the compact form that doesn’t flop over in the landscape like others. The spikey blue flowers bloom summer through fall with aromatic foliage detestable to all animals. Simply stunning at the edge of dry stream beds mixed with wildflowers.
SignalsAZ
Top 10 Yellow-Flowering Plants for Your Garden
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares all about top 10 yellow-flowering plants for your garden. Learn the different types of plants with yellow flowers. Yellow flowers bring sunshine to a landscape, even on a cloudy monsoon day. There is room in virtually...
journalaz.com
Thunder Valley Rally rolls into Cottonwood
Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will rumble into Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park for the city’s annual Thunder Valley Rally event Friday and Saturday Sept. 16 and 17. While last year’s rally was considerably smaller than previous years, Parks and Recreation Director Jak Teel said this year the city is expecting larger numbers.
SignalsAZ
Skull Valley Community Cleanup
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – September 12th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
September 12th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. As you likely know, the City of Prescott is proposing a new Airport Vicinity Overlay (AVO) District which may impact nearby property. To help our residents understand what this AVO District is, and what it will accomplish, the City has scheduled four open houses to provide more information and consider your concerns.
theprescotttimes.com
Top 10 News Update Of Yavapai County
Suspect Now Caught For Damages To Local Tattoo Business. Prescott Valley’s 9/11 Ceremony Has Hometown Speaker. OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment. Warning Out For Citizens. 2022 Chino Valley Citizen’s Academy. Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance...
SignalsAZ
Prescott to Hold Airport Vicinity Overlay Zone Meetings
Sept. 15th – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 20th – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5th – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Airport Terminal, 6600 Airport Avenue. The meetings are open house format, so guests may arrive anytime during the allotted time period. There will be no formal program. Instead, there will be information stations with staff members on hand to answer questions and receive comments.
SignalsAZ
Outdoor Summit Weekend Weather Looking Good
The forecasted weather for the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit taking place this weekend, September 16th through the 18th is looking good according to the National Weather Service. Weather Forecast for the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Friday, Sept 16: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Friday...
SignalsAZ
Sedona Seeks 3 for Planning and Zoning Commission
The city of Sedona seeks applicants for three seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission as two current member terms approach expiration and one will be resigning. This voluntary body, established by city council, consists of seven citizens appointed to play a critical role in the city’s planning process. The commission serves as city council’s advisors on land use, growth and development issues. Commission duties include making recommendations to the city council on Community Plan updates, Land Development Code amendments, property zone changes, and subdivision applications. In addition, the commission makes the final decision on conditional use permits and development review applications.
AZFamily
$19 million estate is for sale making it the most expensive home to hit the market in Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The most expensive home to ever hit the market in Sedona is for sale at a whopping price of $19.4 million. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the listing of Eagle Mountain Estate. The 57-acre property includes ownership of both sides of Oak Creek, fruit orchards, a meadow, and a private vineyard.
12news.com
'It was so personal, so violating': Prescott tattoo shop closes after chaotic break-in
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Brick-and-mortar shops mean everything to small business owners. The same goes for Austin Boyd, the owner of The Lion's Den Tattoo Company in Prescott. The tattoo artist started this business more than two years ago with two other artists working alongside him and gaining a big following in his community.
SignalsAZ
Board of Adjustments Volunteers Needed in Cottonwood
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustments, each for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Soccer Beats Cochise College
The Yavapai College women’s soccer team headed to the southeast corner of the state to kick off its conference season against the Cochise College Apaches on Saturday night and left with a big-time, 3-0 shutout victory. The Apaches, who had been receiving national votes, drop to 3-3 overall this...
SignalsAZ
Prescott High School Offense Electric in Weather-Impacted Win over Glendale
The Prescott High School Badgers football team rained down points in a blowout 62-28 win against a talented Glendale Cardinals team over the weekend, despite having to make two trips to the Valley in consecutive days due to inclement weather. A game that started at 7 p.m. on Friday at...
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
