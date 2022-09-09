ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton Inherits Diana’s Title as Princess of Wales–All the Title Changes in the Royal Family

By Sophie Hanson
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II is dead after 96 years on this earth and 70 as the head of the British monarchy. Her heir, Prince Charles, as ascended to the throne as King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will take on the role of the queen consort–a symbolic rather than official role to indicate her task to support the king. It begs the question: what other royal family title changes will be happening ? Here’s what we know.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Charles of Wales will become King Charles III as the new head of the monarchy. “Within minutes of Buckingham Palace addressing the very sad news of the Queen’s passing, we heard the first words from the new King and confirmation from Buckingham Palace that Charles will indeed be known as King Charles III,” ET ‘s royal expert, Katie Nicholl, explained. “He could’ve chosen to take a different name as King. He has chosen King Charles III.” Royals are able to choose any name to go by in the four that they are given at birth. Charles was born Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, and so there was speculation that he might adopt King George VII.

Charles’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will become the queen consort. This isn’t a formal role exactly, but this title is used to indicate her job in supporting the king. It was a title approved by Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations which marked her 70th year of her reign. “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.” Camilla was never granted the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for Charles’s first wife, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1996. “Princess consort was a compromise that arose because of the sense of grief and anger, notably at the death of Princess Diana,” Royal family historian Dr. Cindy McCreery told ABC Australia . “But also at the resentment in many quarters towards Camilla for what many people felt was the improper relationship that Charles and Camilla had during the time that Charles was still married to Diana.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton

As the current Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate and Wills will inherit a few more titles as well, including the Duchy of Cornwall. Prince Charles’ role as Prince of Wales falls to his eldest son, as announced on September 9, 2022. “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said in his first speech since his mother’s death. “Tywysog Cymru” means Prince of Wales in Welsh.

Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

Having withdrawn as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s titles won’t change. They’re still regarded as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but they have no official obligations to the monarchy. However, their children Archie and Lilibet have the automatic right to the HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) titles as Prince and Princess respectively. In Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah in 2021, Meghan expressed her “shock” that Archie would not receive police protection because he was denied his birthright of the title of prince. “It’s not their right to take away,” Meghan told Oprah Winfrey. “Do you think it’s because of his race?” Oprah asked. Meghan replied: “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we [had] the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title. And, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” At the time Archie was born, he was the great-grandchild of a sovereign, not a grandchild. According to protocols established by King George V in 1917, children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to royal titles and that now includes Archie and Lili.

Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch

Buy: ‘Elizabeth the Queen’ by Sally Bedell Smith $7.95+

For more about the British royal family, check out Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch . The New York Times bestseller, which includes the “real story” behind several storylines featured in Netflix’s The Crown , follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her childhood as the “heiress presumptive” to her father, King George VI; to the moment he met her husband, Prince Philip, when she was 13 years old; to her ascension to the throne at 25 years old in 1952. Elizabeth the Queen, which also includes interviews with Buckingham Palace sources and never-before-revealed documents, provides a deep dive into the Queen’s legacy as one of the most famous monarchs in recent history.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Queen Died ‘Peacefully’ at Her Home—Here’s Who Was With Her When She Passed

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Happens After Queen Elizabeth’s Death & How Soon the Next Royal Will Take the Throne

Since the news of her death on September 8, at the age of 96, there have been questions over what happens after Queen Elizabeth dies and who will take over the throne after she passes away. Her passing was confirmed by Buckingham Palace with a statement that read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Was Just Announced By Buckingham Palace—Here’s When and Where It Will Be

Rest in peace. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral details were just released by Buckingham Palace. The late Queen will be laid to rest after a series of ceremonial events to honor her legacy. Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. She was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement read. The statement continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Buckingham Palace announced the Queen was put “under medical supervision” due to “concern” from...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
StyleCaster

Prince William & Kate Just Reunited With Prince Harry & Meghan After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Honoring their grandmother. Prince William and Kate Middleton were just seen with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Queen’s death. The two couples made their first appearance together in months following their feud to pay their respects to their late grandmother. The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were together looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace says William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate. Earlier in the day, William was present for his father’s proclamation as King. The couples...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Queen Elizabeth II & Lilibet Astrology: Why Their Birth Charts Reveal A Karmic Royal Connection

There are strong spiritual ties between the Queen of England and her darling great-granddaughter, Lilibet. In case you haven’t heard, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry actually named her Lilibet after the Queen herself, as Lilibet was the nickname given to her by her husband, Prince Philip. However, the truth of Queen Elizabeth II & Lilibet’s astrology and cosmic compatibility proves their connection is *so* much deeper than the passing-down of a name!
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Uk
StyleCaster

Britney Spears & Prince William ‘Exchanged Emails’ Long Before He Married Kate—Inside Their ‘Cyber Romance’

Pop royalty to actual royalty? It’s been discovered Britney Spears and Prince William may have had a little online romance long before he married Kate Middleton. The Daily Mail dug up an old interview with Britney from 2002 in which she told talk show host Frank Skinner that she had been in touch with the Duke of Cambridge at the peak of her pop career (and his hotness, if you ask us). She said: “We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,” Britney, then 20 years old,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Prince Charles Is ‘Mourning’ His ‘Beloved Mother’ the Queen After Her Sudden Death

Royal duties. Prince Charles responded to Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, 2022, with a statement that “profoundly” mourns the death of “a cherished sovereign and mother.” The statement was issued on behalf of His Majesty the King, making reference to Charles’ imminent ascension to the throne. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the statement published on Twitter read. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign, and much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

What Does Queen Consort Mean? Camilla Parker Bowles’ New Title Explained

Prince Charles ascended to the throne as King Charles III after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. The 96-year-old died “peacefully” surrounded by immediate family in Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Charles released a statement shortly after news broke that his mother had passed, saying “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Tino & Rachel Have a Shocking Twist on ‘The Bachelorette’—Here’s if They End Up Together

After he received Rachel’s First Impression Rose, Bachelor Nation members are wondering how far Tino from The Bachelorette 2022 makes it and if he’ll follow a past pattern of First Impression Rose recipients who win The Bachelorette. Tino is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Are Still ‘Uneasy’ With Royal Family After The Queen’s Death—Here’s Why Their Relationship Will Take an ‘Awful Lot’ to Repair

Awkward. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still adjusting after the Queen’s death. The two returned to the U.K. upon the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the air is still tense with the Royal family. A royal expert dished to Us Weekly on September 13, 2022, that the relationship between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is still rocky. “Harry and a Meghan still are uneasy,” royal expert Christopher Andersen explained. “We’ve seen that in a recent interview that Meghan gave. It’ll take an awful lot, I think, for those to get things back to...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

King Charles III Is Officially Proclaimed As Monarch After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Taking the throne. King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Monarch. On the early morning of September 10, 2022, the Accession Council convened in a formal ceremony to recognize his sovereignty. In an address to the privy council, the new King talked about his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s death. The Queen died on September 8, 2022, in Balmoral Castle in Scotland. “I know how deeply you and the entire nation and I think I may say the whole world sympathizes with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy...
WORLD
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Responded to Claims She Doesn’t ‘Spend Time’ With Her Kids Amid Her Custody Issues With Tristan

Mom’s turn. Khloé Kardashian loves her kids so much after her surrogate baby’s birth. The Good American founder took to social media to defend the time spent with her kids. Khloé fired back at a social media user who doubted her close relationship with her kids. “When do you spend time with your kids?” the social media user asked in a comment on a fan page of Khloe on Monday, Septemeber 12, 2022. “When they are awake baby doll,” Khloé replied. An insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over her and Tristan’s son. “Khloe and Tristan have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Unless They’re Willing To Go With The Flow

If you’re comfortable with the idea of going with the flow, then you’re one step ahead of the game, as this week’s astrology has everything to do with being adaptable, and willing to make the necessary changes. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of September 12 to 18, it’s likely due to you attaching yourself to a specific outcome, and/or setting expectations that aren’t necessarily realistic. That being said, shifting your focus and mindset could benefit you in more ways than one this week, but only if you’re up for the challenge. At...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy