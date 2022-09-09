ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Spearhead Dodgers’ Win Against Padres

Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman combined for seven RBI to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres. After Turner’s fly ball to the right-center field gap dropped between José Azocar and Juan Soto for a two-out triple in the third inning, Freeman broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner, Chris Taylor & Trea Turner Home Runs Against Padres; Max Muncy References Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Trea Turner en route to an 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres that clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Dodgers additionally lowered their magic number for the National League West to two and won a ninth consecutive series against the Padres.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Remain Confident In Andrew Heaney Despite Recent Home Run Struggles

Andrew Heaney has hit a rough patch in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as his career struggles with allowing home runs returned. After a few stints on the injured list early in the season, Heaney returned July 27 with a determination to remain healthy and contribute. His three starts immediately following the activation went well. Heaney allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings while notching 14 strikeouts, bringing his season ERA to 0.64 to go along with a 2.33 FIP and 1.00 WHIP.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Players & Coaches Meet 1st Black NHL Player Willie O’Ree

The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a playoff spot while facing the San Diego Padres, but before the game on Saturday, some of the team took a moment to meet Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to play in the National Hockey League. O’Ree, who is referred...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Glove Play & Hits Home Run; Trayce Thompson, Cody Bellinger Spark Offense Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason and cut their magic number to win the National League West to one. Diamondbacks rookie Ryne Nelson turned in another impressive start as he held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings. Nelson didn’t allow a hit until Trayce Thompson’s one-out single in the third inning. Trea Turner’s triple with two outs in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave the Dodgers their first baserunner in scoring position.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Released From Organization After Clearing Waivers

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Eddy Alvarez from the organization after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Alvarez was DFA’d on Aug. 30 as a corresponding move to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to that day’s game against New York Mets due to needing fresh arms in their bullpen.
