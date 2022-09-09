Read full article on original website
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Blake Treinen Placed On Injured List, Andre Jackson Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder tightness and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres. Treinen’s second IL stint of the season was backdated to Sept. 7, which makes Thursday,...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Trea Turner As Jordan Belfort, Tony Gonsolin & Alex Vesia As Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy & More
With the Los Angeles Dodgers making their last flight of the regular season outside of California, the team returned their tradition of players, coaches and staff members dressing up for the occasion. The dress up day has historically been reserved for rookies, but in 2019 the Dodgers expanded it to...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Breaks Dodgers Franchise Record For Most Home Runs From Leadoff Spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially secured a playoff berth and moved to within one game of clinching the National League West title with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Mookie Betts joined the franchise record book. With a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning, Betts blasted a three-run home...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of Cy Young Award Race
Julio Urías saw his National League-leading ERA increase ever so slightly to 2.30, but he otherwise turned in another strong start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back against the San Diego Padres. Urías allowed just two runs — on Manny Machado solo homers — as he pitched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy & Victor González Stop Rehab Assignments
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the doorstep of clinching the National League West division title, which will then allow them to fully turn their attention to preparing their roster for the postseason. They currently have a multitude of pitchers on the injured list but with many of them progressing...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tommy Kahnle Candidate To Return During Diamondbacks Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have welcomed back several pitchers from the injured list over the past month and may see the returns of additional key contributors before the end of the regular season. Among them are Tommy Kahnle, who has been out since May 17 with right forearm inflammation. After...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Spearhead Dodgers’ Win Against Padres
Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman combined for seven RBI to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres. After Turner’s fly ball to the right-center field gap dropped between José Azocar and Juan Soto for a two-out triple in the third inning, Freeman broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Correction: Dodgers Have Not Yet Clinched 2022 Postseason Berth
Although it was believed the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a 2022 postseason berth with their win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, a correction from MLB has determined that to not yet be the case. The Dodgers did not have a raucous celebration after the series finale at Petco...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner, Chris Taylor & Trea Turner Home Runs Against Padres; Max Muncy References Joe Musgrove
The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Trea Turner en route to an 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres that clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Dodgers additionally lowered their magic number for the National League West to two and won a ninth consecutive series against the Padres.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Still Looking To Clinch Postseason Berth
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet for the series opener at Chase Field in what also marks the start of eight head-to-head games over the next 11 days. Included that stretch is a doubelheader at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Despite previously believing otherwise, the Dodgers enter...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Appreciative Of Being On Playoff Team For First Time In Career
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have not officially clinched a playoff berth, a calculation error from MLB had the team celebrating their impending postseason return slightly early. The Dodgers didn’t have a big celebration, but manager Dave Roberts addressed the team with a champagne toast while players were provided with...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers Unlikely To Celebrate In Chase Field Pool If Clinching NL West Against Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers prematurely celebrated a 10th consecutive postseason appearance on Sunday due to an MLB error, but nevertheless are on the doorstep of formally securing a spot in the playoffs and clinching the National League West as well. A win on Monday will officially put the Dodgers in...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Remain Confident In Andrew Heaney Despite Recent Home Run Struggles
Andrew Heaney has hit a rough patch in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as his career struggles with allowing home runs returned. After a few stints on the injured list early in the season, Heaney returned July 27 with a determination to remain healthy and contribute. His three starts immediately following the activation went well. Heaney allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings while notching 14 strikeouts, bringing his season ERA to 0.64 to go along with a 2.33 FIP and 1.00 WHIP.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Players & Coaches Meet 1st Black NHL Player Willie O’Ree
The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a playoff spot while facing the San Diego Padres, but before the game on Saturday, some of the team took a moment to meet Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to play in the National Hockey League. O’Ree, who is referred...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Glove Play & Hits Home Run; Trayce Thompson, Cody Bellinger Spark Offense Against Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason and cut their magic number to win the National League West to one. Diamondbacks rookie Ryne Nelson turned in another impressive start as he held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings. Nelson didn’t allow a hit until Trayce Thompson’s one-out single in the third inning. Trea Turner’s triple with two outs in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave the Dodgers their first baserunner in scoring position.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Tyler Anderson Pitches Shutout In Dodgers’ Win Over Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve rookie Ryne Nelson but found success against the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen to come away with a 6-0 win that officially clinched their 2022 MLB postseason berth. Making just his second career start, Nelson held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings....
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Released From Organization After Clearing Waivers
The Los Angeles Dodgers released Eddy Alvarez from the organization after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Alvarez was DFA’d on Aug. 30 as a corresponding move to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to that day’s game against New York Mets due to needing fresh arms in their bullpen.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Manny Machado As ‘One Of The Elite Players’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres thanks to back-to-back victories over the weekend that have them on the doorstep of clinching a 2022 MLB postseason berth. Although not much went right for the Padres following their walk-off win in the series opener...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Named National League Player Of The Week For Sept. 5-11
Freddie Freeman played a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers just completing a 4-2 stretch, and was recognized by being named National League Player of the Week for September 5-11. Freeman is also celebrating his 33rd birthday on Monday. It’s the third time this season Freeman has received NL...
Comments / 0