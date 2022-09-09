ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Jackson, OH

Ultium Cells strike vote happening at union hall

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOqVX_0how9unS00

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not really clear what is going on with the workers at Utlium Cells in Lordstown and the formation of a union there.

Local union officials said workers who have signed union cards are voting Friday until 8 p.m. at the UAW union hall in North Jackson on what they are calling a strike notice.

Charges upgraded against teens involved in fair fights

UAW Local 1112 President Darwin Cooper said union activity at the plant is being handled by the international in Detroit.

WKBN First News left a message for UAW President Ray Curry but has not heard back as of this report.

The vote was to happen if Ultium Cells did not respond to the union by Friday. Union leaders did not say what response was expected from the company.

Curry has said previously that the UAW wants battery assembly workers’ wages to be on par with autoworkers, who make on average $32 an hour. The battery workers at Ultium on Lordstown top out at about $22 an hour, according to a report in Bloomberg.

UAW Regional Director Wayne Blanchard wrote in a union update that most of the workers at Ultium want to unionize.

“There has been an overwhelming show of interest in organizing from the people working at this facility (Ultium). They are adamant that they want a union at ultium and that the UAW is their choice,” Blanchard wrote.

Ultium spokesperson Brooke Wade told the Detroit News that they have been in discussions with the union, saying that talks have been surrounding a ‘neutrality agreement” that could enable a card check process at the facility.

Card Check allows unions to skip the time, expense — and potential risk of losing — that comes with secret ballot elections. Under Card Check, if union organizers can persuade more than 50% of workers at a facility to sign cards, they win, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

According to the company, the plant just started production last w eek. Right now, the work is focused on training as the plant prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture said it is producing cells, but they are not yet being shipped.

The $2.3 billion, 2.8-million-square-foot battery plant now employs 800 people, and eventually, it will have 1,300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 6

Jennifer Jones
3d ago

what about the massive chemical exposure to contractors and employees approx a month or so ago that nobody reported on?????????

Reply
3
Related
WKBN

Intel chip factory impact on Valley

Intel has asked Ohio colleges and universities to create a semiconductor-ready workforce. It's providing $100 million dollars, investing half of it with Ohio's higher education institutions.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
North Jackson, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Union, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Union Workers#Ultium Cells#Lordstown#Utlium Cells#Uaw Local 1112#Wkbn First News#Autoworkers#The Detroit News
WFMJ.com

Youngstown firefighters forced to back off helping EMS

Early Friday morning, a Youngstown man woke to find his brother face down and unresponsive. He was having a heart attack and an ambulance was called. "I'm talking to them on the phone and I'm asking them, where is the ambulance? Why is it taking so long," said Youngstown resident Maurice Evans.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
wtuz.com

New Phila Motel Receives Warning Under New Ordinance

Nick McWilliams reporting – A recently enacted ordinance in New Philadelphia is being put to use with a motel on the west side of the city. The former OYO Motel on Bluebell Drive, now known as a Days Inn, has been the subject of numerous complaints, promoting responses from city fire and police services.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WKBN

WKBN

45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy