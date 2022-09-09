ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning

Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Yale Daily News

What Connecticut’s drought can teach about a warming climate

Amid an ongoing drought across the state, last week’s heavy rain was a welcome gift for Connecticut’s soil and rivers. But the resulting flooding that occurred in New Haven and across the state raised concerns over the inability of current infrastructure to survive a warming climate. On Jul....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Torrington teen publishes first novel, ‘Shattered’

TORRINGTON — In Tyler VanDeusen’s new book, “Shattered: Volume I,” the Earth has been decimated by a giant meteor and, in the aftermath, the remaining inhabitants must find a way to survive. “It was an idea I had, and I just started writing it,” said 13-year-old...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Diversity rises among Stratford teachers, state data shows

STRATFORD — For the first time since the state began keeping records, at least one in 10 educators working for the town’s majority-minority school district last year was a person of color. The share of teachers and administrators of color climbed to 12 percent for the 2021-22 school...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
BRANFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Derby officials: Firefighter attacked by dog, injured on the job

DERBY — A firefighter was reportedly injured while battling a blaze early Sunday morning, but not in the way you might expect. Derby fire officials said firefighters with the Derby Fire Department were called to the 30 block of Spring Street at 5:47 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire had broken out on the third floor of an occupied multiple-dwelling building and struck a second alarm to request backup, according to officials.
DERBY, CT
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
CBS New York

See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

