Anchorage, AK

Adam Trombley steps up to be mayor’s chief of staff

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today announced that Alexis Johnson will move to the Anchorage Health Department to lead the administration’s efforts relating to serving our homeless population as the Municipality of Anchorage homeless coordinator. Bronson named Adam Trombley, who was previously the director of Community Development, as his new...
Anchorage Mayor Bronson announces new homeless coordinator, chief of staff

Several executive level officials in Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration are shifting positions. On Wednesday, Bronson announced that his chief of staff Alexis Johnson will be taking over as the city’s homeless coordinator, a job vacant since Dave D’Amato resigned in February. Bronson spokesman Corey Allen Young said Johnson has unofficially been serving as Bronson’s lead on homelessness.
Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast

A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference.
Joe Gerace’s lies went way beyond Anchorage. Multiple government agencies investigate how they were duped.

Joe Gerace lied his way into more than a high-paying job running the Anchorage Health Department. New reporting reveals that Gerace — who resigned from the city on Aug. 8 shortly before Alaska Public Media exposed his phony medical, educational and military credentials — also successfully deceived a state commission overseeing EMT training, a state paramilitary organization and the Alaska Department of Health. None appear to have taken the basic steps needed to debunk the false claims on his resume, allowing him to attain a seat on a state task force, a prestigious volunteer gig and an EMT license.
Civil Air Patrol transitions under to new administrative agency

The farm will be the second and largest solar grid in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, as well as the state. Located off Hawk Lane near Houston High School the grid will consist of over 6,000 foundation piles and 14,400 solar panels.
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters

Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
Anchorage residents question decision to use community rec centers as homeless shelters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to turn community recreation centers into emergency homeless shelters is rubbing some people the wrong way. The administration says the Fairview and Spenard Rec Centers provide the most practical options to get people housed quickly and be able to provide meals, showers, and bathrooms. But some who use the centers are urging the administration to look elsewhere. Kathleen Grace plays pickleball at the Spenard Rec Center and says the facility is well-used by the community.
Anchorage Assembly denies mayor’s plan to build homeless navigation center

The Anchorage Assembly voted against the funding of Mayor Dave Bronson’s navigation center for the homeless, which was the hub of his plan to deal with the hundreds of homeless people in Anchorage. The amount requested was $4.9 million for a contract with Roger Hickel Contracting to begin work on the project, which has a total cost is $13.3 million for the project. The Assembly voted to take up the item in late October, which means the construction will not be done this year.
Rental prices increase 14.2% in Anchorage

A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference.
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters

A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska

In 2021, rental prices were on average $1,172. However, this year, according to the Alaska Economics Trends September 2022 report, prices have increased to $1,339.
Willow resident wants to bring awareness after suffering a brain aneurysm rupture

Wildlife & Fun Humans at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center

Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide

Special Olympics Alaska holds their Fall Tournament this weekend.
