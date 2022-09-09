Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2
College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
Frost fired as Husker head coach
It was a hire that rocketed enthusiasm in the Nebraska fan base when it was made, the former quarterback returning home to bring Husker football back to the table of the elite, but the Scott Frost era ended on Sunday just three games into his fifth year as the head man. The losses stacked far too many for the benefit of the doubt to be given that better days were just around the block.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neal Brown contract, buyout: WVU football coach owed $16 million if fired by Mountaineers after 2022 season
Neal Brown's contract and buyout made for a hot topic after WVU football lost 55-42 to Kansas in overtime Saturday and the Mountaineers dropped to 0-2 entering Week 3. Brown is owed $16 million if West Virginia fires the fourth-year head coach after the 2022 season, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina
Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost
Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks Appalachian State loss
Follow along with gigem247.com as head coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State in the team's second contest of the 2022 season. The Aggies struggled in all three phases of the game as they fall to 1-1 on the season.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's road win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 2-0. “The one good thing you have to say about our team is they showed tremendous resiliency today to do the things they needed to do late in the third quarter, fourth quarter to come back and win the game after not really playing Alabama football for the first three quarters of the game. You gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They had a good plan, did a good job of executing it.
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of night game against Nevada
After a 1-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host a home night game against Nevada on Saturday. Iowa's offense ranked dead last in the country by total points and yardage. "I thought our guys really worked hard, missed some opportunities. Not that there were a lot of them, but the ones that were there, couldn't cash in," Ferentz said during his opening statement on Saturday. "Did a lot of good things on defense certainly and a lot of big special teams plays, and then stating the obvious, we have work to do, obviously, to move the football, and we're going to have to score points to be successful. That's where our focus goes."
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's loss to Iowa State
The Iowa Hawkeyes fall to the Cyclones for the first time in seven contests. It was another poor offensive showing for Kirk Ferentz's squad and it's back to the drawing board to see what they can muster up to help spark it. Following the game, Ferentz met with the media to discuss the offense, quarterback play and more. Here's everything he had to say.
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Mickey Joseph press conference updates
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph will meet with the media for the first time as interim head coach on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Joseph will be the only coach available this week as the Huskers prepare to host Oklahoma. Follow along in the thread below for updates from Joseph's opening press conference.
Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?
What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
WATCH: Purdue commit Winston Berglund shows playmaking ability in mid-season highlights
Purdue commit Winston Berglund missed the season opener for Carmel (Ind.) with an injury, but he returned for the Greyhounds the following week and ever since he’s a force defensively. At 6-foot-1 and 190-pounds there are some questions about where Berglund will play at the next level. Will it...
Bearcat Bounce 9-13
The Bearcats picked up their first of many wins this weekend, taking care of business against an FCS opponent. With the NFL kicking off this week, we also got some notable debuts from former Bearcats as well as some basketball recruiting updates. The Bearcats started slow after going 3-and-out on...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0