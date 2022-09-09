ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2

College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Frost fired as Husker head coach

It was a hire that rocketed enthusiasm in the Nebraska fan base when it was made, the former quarterback returning home to bring Husker football back to the table of the elite, but the Scott Frost era ended on Sunday just three games into his fifth year as the head man. The losses stacked far too many for the benefit of the doubt to be given that better days were just around the block.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
247Sports

Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
STATESBORO, GA
247Sports

Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina

Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Eligibility#Seahawks#Nfl Network#American Football#Washington State#Cougs#Cardinals#Jets
247Sports

Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost

Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's road win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 2-0. “The one good thing you have to say about our team is they showed tremendous resiliency today to do the things they needed to do late in the third quarter, fourth quarter to come back and win the game after not really playing Alabama football for the first three quarters of the game. You gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They had a good plan, did a good job of executing it.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of night game against Nevada

After a 1-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host a home night game against Nevada on Saturday. Iowa's offense ranked dead last in the country by total points and yardage. "I thought our guys really worked hard, missed some opportunities. Not that there were a lot of them, but the ones that were there, couldn't cash in," Ferentz said during his opening statement on Saturday. "Did a lot of good things on defense certainly and a lot of big special teams plays, and then stating the obvious, we have work to do, obviously, to move the football, and we're going to have to score points to be successful. That's where our focus goes."
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Mickey Joseph press conference updates

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph will meet with the media for the first time as interim head coach on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Joseph will be the only coach available this week as the Huskers prepare to host Oklahoma. Follow along in the thread below for updates from Joseph's opening press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?

What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 9-13

The Bearcats picked up their first of many wins this weekend, taking care of business against an FCS opponent. With the NFL kicking off this week, we also got some notable debuts from former Bearcats as well as some basketball recruiting updates. The Bearcats started slow after going 3-and-out on...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy