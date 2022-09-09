ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas mom Chrissy Powell, 39, who was found dead in a parking lot three weeks after doorbell cam footage filmed her leaving home died from hypothermia with alcohol-related complications, says autopsy

By Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

A Texas mother who was found dead in a parking lot three weeks after doorbell footage filmed her leaving home passed away from hypothermia and alcohol-related complications, an autopsy has ruled.

Christina Lee Powell, 39, was last seen leaving her house at 10:34 a.m. on July 5, after calling in to her job as a paralegal to let them know she was running late.

But her body was found three weeks later by a security guard at a San Antonio strip mall after noticing a foul odor coming from a car which had been 'parked in the same location for about a week.'

Bexar County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the mother-of-two suffered an accidental death caused by hyperthermia with complications from ethanol intoxication, reports Fox.

And San Antonio Police Department said the investigation is now closed, adding: 'We did not find any evidence leading to a criminal investigation.'

Powell's body, which had no obvious signs of trauma, was discovered in her Nissan Rogue at the Huebner Oaks Center - just a 10 minute drive from her home.

Powell, 39, is originally from New Haven, Conn., and graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio.  Bexar County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the mother-of-two suffered an accidental death caused by hyperthermia with complications from ethanol intoxication
Powell had two children, ages three and 12. Her body, which had no obvious signs of trauma, was discovered in her Nissan Rogue at the Huebner Oaks Center - just a 10 minute drive from her home
This graphic illustrates where Powell was last seen and where she was found

Ring doorbell footage from Powell's home shows her walking briskly out of the door shortly after 10:30 a.m., a white purse under her shoulder.

But Powell appeared to have left her phone and smartwatch in the house, her friends say, as she rushed to work.

She also left vital medication behind. Police say that Powell suffered from a medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

Nobody saw or heard from the young mother since that morning.

The shopping plaza where she was found is located along the same stretch of interstate as her job at Sanchez & Wilson, a law firm that handles cases such as personal injury and unfair dismissals.

Their offices are an eight-minute drive from where Powell was found.

Powell, who was driving a black 2020 Nissan Rouge that is also missing, left her iPhone and Apple Watch at home because she was rushing to get to work
Powell and Cady pictured with her son in December 2017 following a Christmas concert at the child's elementary school
The father of Powell's youngest child, Chris Cady. Powell posted this photo of the couple together in January 2020 

Police found her purse inside the vehicle and used her ID to identify her.

Powell's mom, Claudia Mobley, broke the news on Facebook on July 25 after pleading for others to help find her daughter.

She wrote: 'My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you for all your prayers.'

While Powell's sister, Jennifer, wrote in a Facebook post: 'I’m heartbroken and completely devastated. This was not how I hoped and prayed this would end. She will always be my sister and with me in some way.'

Jennifer's message concluded with the words: 'Check on those friends who are going through hard times.'

The paralegal had two children, ages 12 and three. According to her Facebook page, Powell was a native of New Haven, Connecticut.

Powell's mother posted her first call for help on July 23, saying her daughter left for work from the pair shared, on July 5 and left her cell phone and medication behind.

'There have been no transactions on her credit cards or bank account,' Mobley wrote. 'We have retraced her route to work several times and there are no bodies of water or signs of a crash along the way. We're not even sure she headed to work.'

Powell had recently taken in two dogs, named Oliver and Chevy, and her last social media post on June 10 was a 'puppy update'

Igototherplans
5d ago

3 WEEKS for her to be found, in her car, in a busy strip mall parking lot - 10 mins from her house? 3 WEEKS?? Something is off.

LMFRN
5d ago

Alcohol Addiction and mental health issue or crisis caused her to die in a car in a parking lot alone and burning up from the heat. That is so sad.

Anna Mazo
5d ago

Headline is obviously incorrect. "Hypothermia" ? The readers are smarter and more detail-oriented than the reporters. 🤔

AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

