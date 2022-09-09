ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why Queen Elizabeth II Books Are Being Removed From Texas School Libraries

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Impacts of the death of Queen Elizabeth II are trickling into the U.S. More notably, into the libraries in the state of Texas.

When the Royal Family announced the death of the longest-serving monarch in British history, local school librarians began pulling Queen Elizabeth, 96, books off their shelves. Why? It's less complicated than you might suspect.

"Once the news hit today, I began weeding my books showing Elizabeth as current UK monarch," Mindy Selby , an elementary school librarian in Fort Worth, told the Fort Worth-Star Telegram .

She said libraries must be "refreshed" whenever a major historical event occurs. "Otherwise, I am not giving (students) correct information," Selby said of her "mini lesson." The Hubbard Heights Elementary librarian said she expects students to ask more questions about the Queen's death as they hear more about it over the weekend.

Across Fort Worth, hundreds of librarians will be removing Queen Elizabeth books from their shelves. This also includes books about now-King Charles and Prince William , since their titles are no longer accurate following the Queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday (September 8) peacefully at the Balmoral, the Royal Family announced. Her son and successor, Charles, addressed the United Kingdom in a speech on Friday (September 9). His brief remarks touched on how sad he is for his mother's death and how much the world has changed since Elizabeth took the throne 70 years ago.

