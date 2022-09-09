Read full article on original website
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
Boys soccer: Tri-County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 12
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Tri-County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 12 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Boys soccer: Cape-Atlantic League stat leaders thru Sept. 12
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 12 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Times boys soccer notes Week 1: 7 area teams left unbeaten after first week
What a week of action it was for Times area boys soccer teams, as they kicked off their 2022 campaigns. We had two 5-4 overtime games in the Colonial Valley Conference, a top five team in the state was held to a draw by a Burlington County Scholastic League team, and the prep teams were dominant at times.
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
HS Football Top 20 for Sept. 11: 2 new teams join after Week 2 wins
It has been an entertaining early portion of the 2022 New Jersey High School football season and several teams have made their case to be included in the Top 20. This week, two teams have joined the ranks as Ridgewood defeated Clifton and Old Tappan blanked Northern Highlands, taking the spots of their vanquished opponents in NJ.com’s Top 20 rankings.
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 13
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season is now in full swing. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first time ever, public schools will have the opportunity to battle for a state crown.
