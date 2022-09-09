ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

95.7 KEZJ

Scary: The Haunted Swamp Opens This Week in Twin Falls

Sure, there are already Christmas decorations in stores, but we’re still excited for fall and Halloween in Southern Idaho. One of the spooky Halloween staples in the Magic Valley is ready to open this week and scare your pants off. When Does The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp Open. The...
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Oprah's Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America

Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho

The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
SHOSHONE, ID
KTVB

Idaho forest fire update

The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
IDAHO STATE
yourbigsky.com

Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

MONTANA STATE
utahstories.com

Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?

What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
UTAH STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Night Road Work on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road closures can be expected for the next week or so on a city street in south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls says road crews will be working on Blue Lakes Boulevard between Kimberly Road and Fourth Avenue which will require the roadway to be closed during the working hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until September 23. The night work will help reduce the impact to daytime traffic. The crews will be installing a waterline extension in the area. During the day large metal plates will be placed over the excavation holes. When the road is closed traffic will be detoured around the construction.
TWIN FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Post Register

Smoke filling the skies affecting air quality in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The mountains and the valley are dealing with more haze from the Ross Fork, Four Corners, Moose and other fires in Idaho. The air quality index in the Treasure Valley will be at 91 today, bordering on the "unsafe for sensitive groups" category. The air quality index in McCall will be 164, falling in the "unhealthy" category.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

