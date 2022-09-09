Read full article on original website
How 800-pound butter cow sculpture is made for Utah State Fair
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Fair is in full swing through the week. The fair has many attractions including a giant cow sculpture made entirely out of butter. “'It's between 700 and 800 pounds of butter,” said sculptor Matt McNaughtan. The butter cow has been...
GALLERY: New US citizens sworn in at naturalization ceremony in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Salt Lake County on Wednesday, dozens of immigrants and refugees took the oath of allegiance to become new citizens. 41 people took the oath of allegiance to become citizens in the state. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Kearns library, where Jenny...
House Genealogy business digs into past of historic homes in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Genealogy is a popular topic in Utah, a way to learn more about your family's history. Now, you can learn the genealogy of your home and the people that lived there. "My dream as a child was to be a detective, and now I...
Check Your Health- 988 Suicide Lifeline Saving Lives
The new three-digit suicide hotline is literally saving lives. Doug Thomas, a Community Health Director for intermountain healthcare, has been working with mental health experts in Utah for years to make this happen. He says we're ahead of the game. “The numbers in the state of Utah have flattened and...
Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
World's largest DNA mapping effort underway in Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Intermountain Healthcare. Intermountain Healthcare’s groundbreaking HerediGene: Children’s Study — the world’s largest DNA mapping effort ever to be undertaken in kids — has reached a milestone of 2,500 enrollments. The increase in children participating in this...
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections
Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
Doctors, researchers from around the world coming to Utah to discuss stillbirth
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stillbirths in the United States happen in about one in every 160 to 165 pregnancies. Doctors say that's two to three times higher than most countries with the same economic standing. "It's more common than you think," said Dr. Bob Silver, an internal fetal...
Millcreek mayor hopes to convince residents on plans for overflow homeless shelter
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Millcreek’s mayor plans to meet with residents to lay out a plan for the city to host a temporary overflow homeless shelter this winter. The former Calvin Smith Library, located at 810 East 3300 South, is slated as one of the locations for roughly 340 overflow beds, according to Utah’s Homelessness Council.
GALLERY: Workers celebrate 2-year commemoration since 2nd phase opened at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airport officials held a worker appreciation event Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of the new airport opening. During the event, new information about the construction at the Salt Lake International Airport was shared. An update was provided on the second phase of the...
The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
Students at Skyline High School released early due to leaking roof
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at a Salt Lake County high school were released early on Wednesday after classrooms flooded due to an aging roof. Skyline High School administrators sent out the letter to all parents and families advising the decision was made to ensure student safety. According...
Fall fashion week: Bronxton at City Creek Center
KUTV — Today we are featuring the latest in Fall Fashion at BRONXTON. Bronxton is located on level two of the east block at City Creek Center. Jasmyn Swindall showed us the latest fall fashion from the popular store!. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
Sandy considers selling naming rights for rec center in creative bid to fund improvements
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy officials are exploring selling corporate naming rights to fund repairs of a 40-year-old recreation center. Tuesday evening, the Sandy City Council voted 6-0 to move one step closer to exploring if corporations want to spend millions of dollars to put their name on the Alta Canyon Sports Center.
Uber passenger dies after car vs. train crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is dead after a car vs. TRAX crash just south of downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The incident happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. near West Temple and 700 South. According to information provided by a Utah Transit Authority spokesperson, an Uber...
3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
Pet pug home safe after Utah family posts video of theft, asks social media for help
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake family said they have the social media community to thank for their stolen puppy’s safe return. The pet owners said their beloved pug Norma went missing Thursday. After countless posts, messages and phone calls, she’s back home — an outcome the family is calling nothing short of a miracle.
