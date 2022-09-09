ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Check Your Health- 988 Suicide Lifeline Saving Lives

The new three-digit suicide hotline is literally saving lives. Doug Thomas, a Community Health Director for intermountain healthcare, has been working with mental health experts in Utah for years to make this happen. He says we're ahead of the game. “The numbers in the state of Utah have flattened and...
Salt Lake City, UT
Sandy, UT
KUTV

Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
KUTV

World's largest DNA mapping effort underway in Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Intermountain Healthcare. Intermountain Healthcare’s groundbreaking HerediGene: Children’s Study — the world’s largest DNA mapping effort ever to be undertaken in kids — has reached a milestone of 2,500 enrollments. The increase in children participating in this...
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
KUTV

Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
KUTV

The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
KUTV

Fall fashion week: Bronxton at City Creek Center

KUTV — Today we are featuring the latest in Fall Fashion at BRONXTON. Bronxton is located on level two of the east block at City Creek Center. Jasmyn Swindall showed us the latest fall fashion from the popular store!. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
KUTV

Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
KUTV

Uber passenger dies after car vs. train crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is dead after a car vs. TRAX crash just south of downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The incident happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. near West Temple and 700 South. According to information provided by a Utah Transit Authority spokesperson, an Uber...
KUTV

3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
KUTV

Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

