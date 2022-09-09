ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Cal Poly teams up with Firestone Walker to launch the university’s new official craft beer

By John Lynch
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

Cal Poly has joined up with Firestone Walker Brewing Co. to create Cal Poly Gold, a new craft beer collaboration that is now the official beer of the university.

Cal Poly Gold will debut at Saturday’s first home football game of the season, but it will also be available at stores locally in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and at Firestone Walker’s tasting room in Paso Robles.

The beer is an “all-malt lager brewed with noble hops,” according to a news release, and is the result of a collaboration between the Firsetone Walker brewing team and Cal Poly students and alumni.

Can artwork, which features Musty the Mustang wearing a CP logo sweatshirt, was designed by Cal Poly alum and Firestone Walker Art Director Alyssa Hornby.

Cal Poly teamed up with Firestone Walker Brewing Co. to create Cal Poly Gold, the university’s new official craft beer. It’s described as “a crisp, refreshing, easy-drinking lager that’s perfect for enjoying the SLO life” and features Musty the Mustang on the logo. Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

“We have a myriad of Cal Poly grads on the brewing and marketing teams who had a hand in formulating and making this beer,” Firestone Walker Brewmaster Matt Brynildson said in the release. “We collectively decided that this should be a light, sessionable beer, in contrast to something hoppy or heavier. So, we created Cal Poly Gold as a crisp, refreshing, easy-drinking lager that’s perfect for enjoying the SLO life.”

Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman said the collaboration will have plenty of positive benefits for the university, as proceeds from concession sales go to student-athlete scholarships and students can participate in “Learn by Doing” internships with the brewery.

“Firestone Walker is one of the best breweries in the world and has hired many Cal Poly alumni and benefited directly from the university’s renown for producing graduates who are primed for success,” Oberhelman said. “It made perfect sense for us to further unite the excellence of our respective institutions to create this new beer. I am confident our fans and alumni will absolutely love Cal Poly Gold. I am very passionate about this relationship and the mutual opportunities we will enjoy with our friends at Firestone Walker, and I am excited to see how this friendship and relationship will grow to benefit our entire community.”

Cans of the new Cal Poly Gold craft beer are filled at Firestone Walker’s brewery in Paso Robles. Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

