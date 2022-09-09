The Ethereum Merge is only about two days away according to the difficulty adjustment, and sentiments around ETH during this time have been peaking. Most of this has been on the bullish side, but some things that have taken place in the market have begun to trigger some negative sentiment from investors. Mostly, these have been large whale transactions being moved onto centralized exchanges, causing fears that there might be massive dumps on the way.

