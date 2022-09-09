Read full article on original website
Prime Cryptos With The Potential To Become Powerhouses: Big Eyes, Filecoin, And Ethereum
Since blockchain technology became mainstream in 2017, cryptocurrencies with viable use cases went from being imaginative concepts to real projects that some of the biggest global companies support. Now, cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Filecoin (FIL), and Ethereum (ETH) aim to become powerhouses in the crypto space. The new-in-town...
Large ETH Transactions To Exchanges Spark Market Dump Fears
The Ethereum Merge is only about two days away according to the difficulty adjustment, and sentiments around ETH during this time have been peaking. Most of this has been on the bullish side, but some things that have taken place in the market have begun to trigger some negative sentiment from investors. Mostly, these have been large whale transactions being moved onto centralized exchanges, causing fears that there might be massive dumps on the way.
Why Kiyosaki Is Saying Now’s The Ideal Time To Invest In Crypto
During his May radio broadcast, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki slammed the world’s leading cryptocurrency as having no inherent worth. “I trade bitcoin. However, I do not believe it has any value. I simply play the game” he said. Fast forward four months, the...
Mike McGlone Pronounces Bitcoin A Wild Card That Will Outperform Stocks
Despite the ongoing bear market and bitcoin price decline, some analyst still retains their confidence in Bitcoin. The Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone is one of them. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his thoughts about the most popular cryptocurrency. The analyst strongly believes that Bitcoin will bounce back...
Investment Giant Fidelity Could Allow Bitcoin Trading On Its Platform
Fidelity Investments might provide its clients with access to Bitcoin trading via its brokerage platform, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The firm has been highly engaged in crypto markets, and already announced products that will provide their wealthy clients with exposure to the cryptocurrency. The new...
Trading Forex With Bitcoin: What Are the Gains and Losses?
Cryptocurrency, crypto bubbles, blockchains – what associations do you have with Bitcoin? There is no doubt that this digital asset has been a hot topic in the news and investment world over the past few years. The demand for it is not decreasing, but rather gaining worldwide. But what...
ETC Group To Retain Ethereum PoW Hard Fork For ETP
Amidst preparations for the Ethereum Merge, ETC Group made a shocking announcement on Wednesday. The digital assets and blockchain equity provider declared its plan to continue using Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus for its current Ethereum exchange-traded products. Meanwhile, ETC Group recently published a paper in August titled: ‘why structure matters...
It’s About To Be An Eventful Week In Crypto, Here’s What To Watch Out For
There have been a few weeks in the history of crypto that looks to be packing as much of a punch as the one that the market is heading into this week. From important meetings to the long-awaited Ethereum Merge, it plans to be an interesting week for the market as a whole. This report shows a couple of events that investors should keep an eye on this week that could have significant impacts on the crypto market.
Indian Crypto Traders Move To Binance And FTX, Here’s Why!
Changpeng Zhao, crypto platform Binance’s CEO, is serious about securing its position in the Indian market for crypto trading owing to a shift in the tax structure in India. Binance currently has an edge over its competitors in the Indian market because it doesn’t include the high taxes or difficulty in moving money in and out of the trading platforms.
Cardano (ADA) Named Top Crypto Project Considering ‘Technology Development’
Every top crypto project may have spent millions on developments and upgrades to scale up their business or to achieve efficiency. But, Cardano (ADA) appears as a leading project by ‘Technology Development.’. As per the data viewed by Contora, a blockchain information gathering company tracking the development and growth...
Hive Blockchain To Mine Other Crypto Assets After Merge
The HIVE blockchain announced that it had increased its revenue per megawatt by four times. This record revealed that its generated income exceeds that of Bitcoin mining. HIVE blockchain, a cryptocurrency miner, is currently looking to replace ETH mining with other digital assets. This is slated to occur after the completion of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The mining company is assessing the available options to make its GPU stash mining possible.
The Largest Ethereum Whale Just Spent $7 Million Buying Shiba Inu
Ethereum whales have been known to go on large Shiba Inu buying sprees in the past. These whales have made bank off of the meme coin following its meteoric rise, but they are far from done when it comes to investing in the digital asset. The most recent reports of large buying among whales have come from the largest ETH whale by holdings, which has gone on a massive $7 million buying spree.
PETS・
Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG)...
Bitcoin Doesn’t Die: Hash Rate Retakes All-Time High
Over the years, there have been various sentiments regarding the “death of bitcoin,” but the digital asset continues to prove doubters wrong. This time around, bitcoin has seen a significant rebound in its hash rate that suggests more miners are coming back online. This increase in hash rate carries implications for the miners but shows more interest in the network, causing on-chain metrics to light up green.
Russia To Finalise Rules On Cross Border Crypto Payments By The End Of 2022
Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian Prime Minister, has ordered the government to establish rules regarding crypto regulation by the end of this year. The date by which the Russian government is supposed to arrive at a consensus has been set as December 19, 2022. The Prime Minister has explicitly instructed the...
Chamber Of Digital Commerce Calls Out The SEC, Argues The US Needs A Bitcoin ETF
The Chamber of Digital Commerce goes to bat for a spot bitcoin ETF in The US. Plus, it goes for Chairman Gensler’s throat. The organization doesn’t mince words in the report titled “The Crypto Conundrum. Why Won’t the SEC Approve a Bitcoin ETF?” The Chamber of Digital Commerce argues that all of the standards that the SEC demanded have been met, yet a Bitcoin ETF is as far away from approval as when the Winklevoss twins first asked for it in 2013.
Exploit the Upcoming Bull Run with Big Eyes, Binance Coin, and Ripple
The cryptocurrency bear market in 2022 has lingered for a while. However, with little changes in price movements, experts believe the bull market is on its way. So, you might want to stock up on tokens with potentials, such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), and Ripple (XRP).
Fast-growing Crypto asset custody solution HyperBC has obtained Lithuanian Financial License
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
Uniglo (GLO) Is Unstoppable With 35% Gains, Leaving Avalanche (AVAX) And Binance Coin (BNB) Behind
Most of the significant indicators for the macro bottom have already flashed. The hash ribbons indicator has flashed; it measures when miners capitulate, and this typical marks an excellent accumulation phase. The weekly RSI signals Bitcoin is oversold for the third time ever; the last two times were the prior cycle bottoms. And the logarithmic regression chart shows Bitcoin’s current price as the point of maximum financial opportunity.
Flasko (FLSK) Becomes Whales’ Top Choice; Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron (TRX) Struggle in Current Market
The bear market is a toxic environment for any cryptocurrency, and the one that started earlier this year still persists, spelling doom for some tokens and trouble for others, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron (TRX). Both tokens have been operating for years now, but all those years of experience have not stopped them from suffering in this bear market.
