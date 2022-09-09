ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Postal service worker stole cell phones from the mail and resold them in NJ, feds say

A U.S. postal service worker was caught stealing cell phones from the mail and reselling the devices in New Jersey, according to federal prosecutors. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, of Jersey City, admitted to stealing up to 20 phones, including iPhones, from packages coming through a U.S. post office in Elizabeth where she worked, court documents show.
ELIZABETH, NJ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

2.5-magnitude quake rattles Atlanta-area community in Georgia, geologists say

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Georgia shook an Atlanta-area community late Sunday, Sept. 11, according to seismologists. The temblor struck about 9 miles northeast of Jackson near Butts and Jasper counties at 9:20 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was about 3 miles deep, according to seismologists. Several people, some...
JACKSON, GA
