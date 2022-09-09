Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
New Downtown Grand Blanc development giving residents hope for more stuff to do
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Millions of dollars is being spent in Downtown Grand Blanc to make a huge investment a reality. The investor behind this new building tells Mid-Michigan NOW his goal is for it to bring more people to Downtown Grand Blanc and an economic boost to the city. For those who call Grand Blanc home, they say they're excited for this project because it's different than anything else grand blanc has right now.
nbc25news.com
Saginaw school back to using messaging app after attack Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. — An attack on a popular messaging app used by parents and teachers resulted in an inappropriate picture sent to families Tuesday. Seesaw is a messaging app that helps better communicate between teachers, parents, and even students. It also has options for instructional learning for children. The...
nbc25news.com
Demolition of old Kmart location in Grand Blanc begins
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Demolition on the old Kmart and Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc has begun. The site will be home to a new Grand Blanc Market Place. Wendy Jean-Buhrer is the City Manager of Grand Blanc. Buhrer says, this new project is important to the city because it will bring more jobs to the area.
nbc25news.com
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
PHOTOS: North American International Auto Show 2022 in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit is full of car enthusiasts and engineers for the North American International Auto Show. You can see photos in the gallery above. The President also made an appearance. Anchor Mike Woolfolk was at the show and has a breakdown of the action, and what you can...
nbc25news.com
Flint hosting youth leadership academy for teens
FLINT, Mich. - The city of Flint is hosting a youth leadership academy. The academy starts September 14. According to the city, it is open to teens ages 14-19. They will go over tools and resources to advocate for policy change. This is free and will be over the course...
nbc25news.com
Lake County forces Game 3 against Great Lakes Loons
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons struggled at the plate with just three hits on the night as Lake County won Game 2 of the East Division series 2-0 Thursday night at Dow Diamond. The winner-take-all Game 3 will take place Friday night.
nbc25news.com
New affordable housing apartment complex unveiled in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new apartment complex in Flint’s Carriage Town Neighborhood. The new Georgia Manor Apartments is a $5.1 million, 26-unit multi-family housing development. Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First said, “This property...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Flint awarded $1 million to fight blight, in hopes to resolve illegal dumping issue
FLINT, Mich. — A $1 million grant from the State of Michigan was awarded to Flint to clean up blight. The grant money is used for equipment and hiring contractors to demolish and clean up abandoned properties. The abandoned properties have also created an issue of illegal dumping. The...
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc Community School administration addresses alleged offensive messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Grand Blanc Community School addresses an issue involving alleged offensive messages sent between student-athletes. The administration's office said the messages are unacceptable, regardless of the content is an effort at "humor" amongst a group of friends. They also mention they cannot disclose specific disciplinary actions taken by the school.
nbc25news.com
Tudor Dixon gets endorsement from 22 county sheriffs
LANSING, Mich - Republican candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon announced on Wednesday she has received the endorsement of 22 Michigan County Sheriffs. Among the 22 Sheriffs are the following from Mid-Michigan:. Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel. Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main. Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morse. Gladwin County Sheriff...
nbc25news.com
10 Grand Blanc football players suspended following investigation
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — 10 players from Grand Blanc High School (GBHS) are disciplined after alleged offensive messages were addressed Thursday. There was a group chat involving over 20 Grand Blanc students. The content of the messages varied over time but included racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQIA+ jokes, memes and other inappropriate material.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Police investigating early morning shooting in Saginaw with victim
SAGINAW, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Saginaw overnight. According to Saginaw County Central Dispatch, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Sheridan Ave. and Morris St. SCCD says there is a victim, but no other details were released. Mid-Michigan NOW has reached out to police...
nbc25news.com
Truck hauling several tons of salt spills in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUTNY, Mich. - A semi hauling two trailers loaded with 50 tons of salt jackknifed on Deckerville Road on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say the semi, driven by a 29-year-old Pinconning man, swerved to avoid a pickup that had crossed into his lane. As a result, the rear trailer jackknifed,...
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Michigan State and Saginaw Police investigating stabbing incident
We’re following breaking news out of the City of Saginaw. Michigan State and Saginaw City Police are investigating a stabbing in the 2200 block of Bay Road. It happened around 2:47 am Friday September 16, 2022. Saginaw City Police Detective Sargent Matthew Gerow tells Mid-Michigan Now a 38-year-old man...
nbc25news.com
Shiawassee County man arrested as suspect in triple-stabbing
MASON, Mich. - A 24-year-old Shiawassee County man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing three people. Police in Mason responding to reports a a stabbing on September 12th around 3 p.m. on Linden Blvd. Police found three victims with stab wounds all with varying levels of consciousness.
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
nbc25news.com
Michigan receives federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations, Biden says
DETROIT, Mich. — President Joe Biden announced funding for Michigan and 34 other states to start building hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations. “When you see these big projects in your hometowns I want you to feel the way I feel, and I really mean it: pride," Biden said Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show.
nbc25news.com
One man dead after shooting in Saginaw, family member arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. - Police say a 42-year-old Saginaw man is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. Police responded to the 600 block of S. Charles St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers found 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measure were performed, but were unsuccessful. The...
wsgw.com
Second Bomb Threat Made to Burton Schools in Two Days
Just one day after a bomb threat was made to an elementary school in Burton, a second threat was made at a high school in the community. On Thursday, students from Atherton high School reported the threatening message to school officials. Police with K-9 units came to the school around 10:30 a.m. to search the building. The all clear was given around 12:30.
Comments / 0