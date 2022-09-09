GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Millions of dollars is being spent in Downtown Grand Blanc to make a huge investment a reality. The investor behind this new building tells Mid-Michigan NOW his goal is for it to bring more people to Downtown Grand Blanc and an economic boost to the city. For those who call Grand Blanc home, they say they're excited for this project because it's different than anything else grand blanc has right now.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO