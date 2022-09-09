Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Says Modelling Was Like Wrestling For The First Time
Sasha Banks has compared her recent appearance at the New York Fashion Week to stepping into the ring for the first time. Banks, alongside Naomi, walked the runway last week, in shows for Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade. Speaking to Page Six Style about the experience, Banks called the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Westside Gunn Is ‘Still High’ After Performing Daniel Garcia’s Theme Song On Dynamite
Rapper Westside Gunn recently spoke with Pitchfork to comment on performing Daniel Garcia’s theme song on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Both Westside Gunn and Garcia are from the city of Buffalo, NY, the location of last week’s Dynamite. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman
Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Frustrated With American Airlines, Karrion Kross’ Warning, More
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is frustrated with American Airlines following yet another flight delay. She wrote,. “Y’all … my flight is delayed because a TRAY TABLE in row 17 is broken. & we have to wait for maintenance. I CANT MAKE THIS UP 3rd AA flight that’s been delayed this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Talks The Undertaker’s Character, The Rock’s Hollywood Potential
Sitting down with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin discussed Mark Calaway’s success with The Undertaker character, and whether or not another performer could have made it work. The Texas Rattlesnake also spoke about seeing potential Hollywood stardom in a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson....
ewrestlingnews.com
Nyla Rose Talks Her Mystique Ring Gear Leading To Writing For Marvel Comics
AEW wrestler Nyla Rose was recently interviewed by Complex Unsanctioned to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including how she began working with Marvel. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how she began working with Marvel:. “It was, I wanna say a roller coaster, but...
