Mattapoisett, MA

1420 WBSM

Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest

After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

SHARE Foundation: 40 Years of Helping Others [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

In 1981, three computer engineer professors at UMass Dartmouth began coming up with ways to adapt computers to help people who could not speak to communicate. The work of Les Corey, Philip Viall, and Richard Walder led to the establishment of the SHARE Foundation (Society for Human Advancement Through Rehabilitation Engineering).
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Mattapoisett, MA
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run

This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
WARREN, RI
1420 WBSM

Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished

An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Motorcycle ride to raise money for ALS treatment

One Wareham family is putting on a motorcycle ride from Middleboro to Wareham to help raise money for ALS treatment. The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Middleboro VFW, 12 Station St. and end at Elks Lodge, 2855 Cranberry Highway, Wareham. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location

People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: New Bedford woman uses CPR on OD victim, disappointed in how addict was treated

“I hate to talk about addiction on this page because people can be so simple-minded but here it goes:. Earlier this week as I was driving to Waterwizz with a girlfriend of mine and we encountered a man that was laying on the ground unconscious. As soon as the light turned green I pulled to the side of the highway and started CPR on this man while my friend went to her grandmother’s house just down the road to grab some Narcan.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Food Truck Festival Rolls into New Bedford This Weekend

Foods from around the world will be served up to the SouthCoast this weekend at Fort Taber Park in New Bedford. The Food Truck Festivals of America have a Saturday of deliciousness planned for the area with over a dozen different options for food and another 15 choices of beer lined up around Fort Rodman at the tip of Clark's Point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
FALMOUTH, MA
nrinow.news

Blaze destroys home on Joslin Road in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE – A fire called in around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 heavily damaged a single-family home on Joslin Road, according to Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell. No one was injured in the blaze, but the house, a 1.5 story log home situated on 16 acres and built in 1999, was left “uninhabitable,” according to the chief. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday evening at 630 Joslin Road and expected to help the family.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
