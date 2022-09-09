Read full article on original website
Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest
After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
SHARE Foundation: 40 Years of Helping Others [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
In 1981, three computer engineer professors at UMass Dartmouth began coming up with ways to adapt computers to help people who could not speak to communicate. The work of Les Corey, Philip Viall, and Richard Walder led to the establishment of the SHARE Foundation (Society for Human Advancement Through Rehabilitation Engineering).
Dartmouth Fundraiser to Benefit the Wounded Warrior Project This Weekend
September 11 is known as the National Day of Service across the country. For one local restaurant, it means honoring a specific group for the service they provided this country many years ago. The Black Bass Grille in Dartmouth is hosting its 10th Annual Fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project...
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run
This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished
An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
A New Bedford Man Was Ridiculed and Roasted After Asking the Internet How to Clean His Crocs
If you told me 10 years ago that 'Crocs' were going to be all the rage in footwear, I would have thought you were pulling my leg. Fast-forward to 2022 when Zillennials (Gen Z), Millenials, and even Gen-Xers are rocking crocs for more than just a fashion statement. Just ask...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman honors sister, gives back to first responders statewide on 9/11
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket woman is continuing her sister's yearly tradition of giving back to first responders on the anniversary of 9/11. Heather Camirand's sister, Lori Parris, has long been known for gifting baked goods to first responders in Pawtucket, as her way of giving back to the men and women serving her community.
Community to Honor Dartmouth High Indian Logo During Ceremonies
Dartmouth residents made it pretty clear last spring that they like the Dartmouth High School Indian name and logo and want to keep them. Later this month, the community will pay tribute to the Indian logo and the town's strong relationship with the indigenous community. Following several years of debate...
theweektoday.com
Motorcycle ride to raise money for ALS treatment
One Wareham family is putting on a motorcycle ride from Middleboro to Wareham to help raise money for ALS treatment. The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Middleboro VFW, 12 Station St. and end at Elks Lodge, 2855 Cranberry Highway, Wareham. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location
People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
Tiverton Sanctuary a Home for Neglected Animals [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Wendy Taylor has a story to tell. After a fire in 2003 in which nine of her beloved pets perished, the former medical malpractice attorney pushed her profession aside and devoted her life to the care and protection of animals. She founded the West Place Animal Sanctuary at 3198 Main...
Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas
There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: New Bedford woman uses CPR on OD victim, disappointed in how addict was treated
“I hate to talk about addiction on this page because people can be so simple-minded but here it goes:. Earlier this week as I was driving to Waterwizz with a girlfriend of mine and we encountered a man that was laying on the ground unconscious. As soon as the light turned green I pulled to the side of the highway and started CPR on this man while my friend went to her grandmother’s house just down the road to grab some Narcan.
Food Truck Festival Rolls into New Bedford This Weekend
Foods from around the world will be served up to the SouthCoast this weekend at Fort Taber Park in New Bedford. The Food Truck Festivals of America have a Saturday of deliciousness planned for the area with over a dozen different options for food and another 15 choices of beer lined up around Fort Rodman at the tip of Clark's Point.
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
nrinow.news
Blaze destroys home on Joslin Road in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – A fire called in around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 heavily damaged a single-family home on Joslin Road, according to Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell. No one was injured in the blaze, but the house, a 1.5 story log home situated on 16 acres and built in 1999, was left “uninhabitable,” according to the chief. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday evening at 630 Joslin Road and expected to help the family.
Rhode Island 9/11 Wall of Hope to Get New Home in Downtown Providence
The 9/11 Wall of Hope was created 16 years ago in response to the tragic events that took place in 2001. With the help of 12,000 Rhode Island citizens and over 350 volunteers, the Wall of Hope came alive and currently stands in three parts: the Waterplace Park tunnel, The Providence Journal building and the Rhode Island Convention Center.
George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died
George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
