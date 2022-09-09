Use eye contact. Keep a slow, controlled voice. And remember, you can always call 911. Those are some of the tips EPA has shared with enforcement staff as they look to catch polluters and monitor industrial facilities, waste sites and water systems in a world that has grown more dangerous for law enforcement of all kinds. Since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to recover sensitive government records, threats have been on the rise against federal agents as the former president repeatedly denigrates the agencies behind his legal troubles.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO