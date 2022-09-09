Read full article on original website
Where U.S. solar is headed after the climate law
The climate law could boost installations 40 percent in the next five years, but another federal law is creating trouble for the industry, according to analysts.
Biden touts climate bill at big White House ‘celebration’
President Joe Biden Tuesday turned the White House grounds into center stage for promotion of the energy and climate change provisions of the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act package. While his Cabinet secretaries and other administration officials have been fanning out nationwide to tout the $369 billion bill, Biden summoned...
Colorado WWII site could be next national monument
President Joe Biden could designate a new national monument in Colorado as early as next month, moving to preserve a World War II-era Army training site that has become entangled in legislative gridlock on Capitol Hill. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, as first reported by The Washington Post, could...
What the Western drought reveals about hydropower
The relentless Western drought that is threatening water supplies in the country's largest reservoirs is exposing a reality that could portend a significant shift in electricity: Hydropower is not the reliable backbone it once was. Utilities and states are preparing for a world with less available water and turning...
Biden ‘committed’ to permitting deal with Manchin
The White House said Monday that President Joe Biden is “committed” to permitting reform legislation promised to West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Democratic leaders promised Manchin permitting reform in exchange for his support of the Inflation Reduction Act. Today, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president remained behind the accord.
Meet the MAGA House Republican going all-in on nuclear
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, one of two Black House Republicans, is unsure about the science behind human-caused climate change but is willing to consider bipartisan action.
EPA watchdog to probe Jackson, Miss., water crisis
This story was updated at 4 p.m. EDT. The EPA inspector general office, which previously issued a scathing report about the agency’s handling of the Flint, Mich., water crisis, is now probing the federal response in Jackson, Miss., where a public water system crashed and left 150,000 people without safe drinking water.
Hearings set to attack fossil fuel industry and its backers
Democrats plan to tear into the fossil fuel industry during a pair of House hearings this week. The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will meet Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation of public relations firms’ role in spreading climate change denial. Natural Resources Chair Raúl...
Republican wants to raise office temperatures at DOE, EPA
A top Senate Republican wants to keep the heat up — literally — on staffers working in the Department of Energy and EPA. A new bill introduced Tuesday by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) would set the temperature at the agencies’ headquarters to at least 78 degrees during the summer.
Biden to boost biotech to tackle cancer, climate change
President Joe Biden today will sign an executive order to bolster the bioengineering industry, creating an initiative that will support both his Cancer Moonshot initiative to reduce mortality and the administration’s goal to tackle climate change. Biden believes that boosting biotechnology and bioengineering can aid in his efforts to...
EPA ramps up outreach on power plant carbon rules
This story was updated at 10:40 a.m. EDT. EPA is asking outside experts to weigh in on how it can write protective and legally sturdy rules to tackle power plant carbon pollution. The agency has held a series of virtual meetings this summer with stakeholders to solicit advice on how...
White House unveils climate bill website for consumers
Wonder if you're eligible for a tax credit to curb the cost of rooftop solar or a new electric vehicle?. The White House has a new website for you. The Biden administration on Tuesday morning rolled out Cleanenergy.gov, a guide for consumers wondering how they can take advantage of tax credits available under the behemoth climate and energy bill enacted in August. The website launched ahead of a White House event planned for Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the bill's passage.
Inside America’s offshore wind hub: Boats, cables and elation
WARREN, R.I. — Marcia Blount had just taken over her family's boat building business when she spied an opportunity. A project called Cape Wind was moving forward with plans to install 130 wind turbines in the shallow waters of Nantucket Sound south of Massachusetts. Someone, she thought, will...
Looming rail strike sparks fear of energy chaos
Energy companies are warning that a threatened nationwide rail strike already is wreaking havoc on their supply chains and may cause severe bottlenecks across multiple industries, including coal, chemicals and oil and gas. U.S. freight railroads and unionized workers have been unable to reach a new contract over pay and...
California water pipeline hits legal setback
A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge's ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
EPA investigators brace for Trump-fueled backlash
Use eye contact. Keep a slow, controlled voice. And remember, you can always call 911. Those are some of the tips EPA has shared with enforcement staff as they look to catch polluters and monitor industrial facilities, waste sites and water systems in a world that has grown more dangerous for law enforcement of all kinds. Since the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to recover sensitive government records, threats have been on the rise against federal agents as the former president repeatedly denigrates the agencies behind his legal troubles.
Manchin deal might not save Mountain Valley pipeline
The Mountain Valley pipeline may never be finished — even if Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting revamp becomes law. Legislation from the West Virginia Democrat could give a boost to the beleaguered project by steering legal challenges to a different court. But regulatory experts caution that the proposal, as described by Manchin, won’t guarantee the project gets completed.
Progressive opposition grows ahead of permitting bill release
Congress could unveil stopgap spending legislation this week that could carry a contentious permitting reform overhaul and aid to address the water crisis in Jackson, Miss. The House will return from August recess with progressives eager to derail a plan to attach permitting overhaul legislation to stopgap spending legislation that Congress needs to pass by the end of this month to avert a government shutdown. The funding measure will likely last until mid-December to give lawmakers time to finalize fiscal 2023 spending.
