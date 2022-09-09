ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Five Arrested for Illegal Possession of a Handgun in Clarksburg

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdIaF_0how6Tcg00
Five were busted with illegal firearms and controlled substances. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Several young adults in Maryland are facing charges after being busted by police with illegal weapons and drugs following a gathering in Montgomery County, authorities announced.

The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrests of five suspects under the age of 24 on Friday, Sept. 9 after they were caught by officers for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances.

Those charged:

  • Isaac Walker, 22, of Germantown;
  • Malik Walker, 20, of Germantown;
  • Kristin Walsh, 24, of Durwood;
  • Kim Peaks, 19, of Gaithersburg;
  • An unnamed 14-year-old boy.

Investigators from the department’s 5th District Community Action Team were contacted and received information from a tipster regarding a large gathering that was planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at an unknown location in Clarksburg, police said.

Further information was later provided advising detectives that many of the people planning to attend would be carrying illegal weapons during the event.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on the day of the gathering, a spokesperson for the department said that the five were seen leaving the location in multiple vehicles, and officers conducted a pair of simultaneous traffic stops at two separate locations as part of the investigation.

During those stops, police said that officers “detected and observed controlled dangerous substances in both vehicles that were stopped.

A search of their vehicles led to the seizure of:

  • Loaded Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun;
  • Loaded Glock 43-style P80 9mm ghost gun;
  • Loaded Glock-style P80 9mm ghost gun with a 30-round extended magazine;
  • Assorted Controlled Dangerous Substances and paraphernalia.

According to police, the vehicles were occupied by eight individuals, five adults, and three minors, all of whom were transported to the 5th District Station for further investigation.

Five of the suspects were charged with illegal possession of firearms and controlled dangerous substance-related charges, while officials noted that Peaks, Malik Walker, and the teen were prohibited from possessing firearms.

Police said that the 14-year-old was charged and released to his parents.

