brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge ‘more than pleased’ with $4M settlement over downtown library construction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge has agreed to a $4 million settlement in a legal battle regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library in downtown Tuesday. “The litigation regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library has concluded successfully! City-Parish more than pleased with...
brproud.com
Louisiana’s favorite breakfast food, where to find it in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When it comes to breakfast foods, there’s a lot to choose from. Some people prefer the savory flavors of bacon and eggs while others go for the sweeter side of life with pancakes and syrup, or their favorite doughnuts. Is it better to...
theadvocate.com
The Sammich, the burger and the bread pudding: Best things we ate this week
The folks behind Unleaded BBQ accomplished something I've never seen before. They turned a shutdown gas station on Perkins Road into a restaurant. I know it's not uncommon in Louisiana for a gas station convenience store to sling some great eats, but this was an entire flip. The have an...
Live After 5 returns this Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
brproud.com
SGFD investigating combine fire on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A combine harvester caught on fire Monday afternoon by South Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive. The St. George Fire Department is on the scene. The fire department says no one was injured but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
brproud.com
Voting open to secure funding for free live music series at Scotland Saturdays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Scotland Saturdays organizers are asking community members to vote to secure funding to bring a live music concert series to Scotlandville Plaza in 2023. Councilwoman Chauna Banks shared the following statement:. “The Levitt AMP BATON ROUGE Grant Awards are an exciting, multi-year matching grant...
225batonrouge.com
Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies
Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
brproud.com
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
brproud.com
How to donate to BRPD’s essential needs drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for donations for its Christmas Essential Needs Drive. The drive is from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Items can be dropped off at the Capital Area Family Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Things that...
brproud.com
Over 60 and interested in crime prevention tips? Check out this free Ascension Parish event
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement agencies are making strides in organizing community events specifically designed to ensure the safety of senior citizens. Though criminals target people of all background and ages, a document from the U.S. Department of Justice says, “Researchers estimate that approximately 10% of...
Another Lafayette Restaurant Closes, Owner/Manager Explains Situation
Brick & Spoon, one of Lafayette's favorite Sunday Brunch destinations, has closed its doors. I, for one, will miss the Bacon Cali Burger and, of course, the biscuits and gravy for breakfast. And the drinks, too. When they are this good, you can't decide on which one you want. So,...
Habitat for Humanity looking for gently used, new donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to clean out your home, you can donate your items to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge. They’re offering free pickups for item donations that meet their guidelines. They accept furniture, working appliances, building materials, houseware and more. Schedule...
brproud.com
Tuesday is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Each year, September 13 is marked as National Celiac Disease Awareness Day. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness and garner support for individuals who’ve been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. Experts estimate that about two million people in the U.S....
brproud.com
Broome touts success of summer crime reduction programs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, the Mayor of Baton Rouge provided locals with a first look into the success of a series of crime prevention programs launched in connection with the city’s 2022 Summer of Hope initiative. The program was created with the aim of getting...
brproud.com
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
brproud.com
History of SU’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls featured in Capitol Park Museum exhibit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This evening, Capitol Park Museum featured an exhibit of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls. In addition to home games and exhilarating halftime shows at the Bayou Classic, the Dancing Dolls performed with Madonna during her halftime performance at Super Bowl back in 2012. Then in 2019, the Dancing Dolls were featured in the Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. A legacy of amazing performances.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
