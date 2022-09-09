Read full article on original website
ARTHUR GRAVES
3d ago
so tired of hearing "first ...." as an important basis for holding office. how about looking at qualifications. how often do you hear Italian, or British American running. If your running for a political office in America, than be an American. not a samolian American, or a African American etc
Reply(5)
8
Stacy Downs
3d ago
Someone needs to do a real quick campaign for write in or Maine is going to get worse...
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Related
observer-me.com
3 dozen Republicans hit BDN for ‘far-left’ agenda, refusing to answer voter-guide questions
AUGUSTA — Three dozen Republicans running for the Maine House of Representatives in November issued a statement Monday refusing to answer questions for a Bangor Daily News voter guide, accusing the newspaper of a “far-left” agenda. The survey of all candidates in the 186 races for seats...
newscentermaine.com
Maine gubernatorial race heats up over possible closure of Shawmut Dam
Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage held a press conference Monday, saying 750 jobs are at risk. Gov. Janet Mills says that's not true.
foxbangor.com
Lepage accuses Mills administration of trying to remove dam
AUGUSTA- Former Governor Paul LePage is accusing Governor Janet Mills of being dishonest about her support for the Sappi Mill and it’s workers. At a press conference earlier this afternoon, LePage accused Mills of forcing the removal of the Shamut Dam through regulatory means, calling it a back room deal.
WMTW
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Sep. 12, 2022 — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
LePage talks state economy in Augusta, Mills/DEP respond
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Former Governor Paul LePage held a press conference in Augusta Monday afternoon on Maine’s economy. During the conference he said the Mills Administration is planning to issue an order that would put jobs at the Sappi Mill at risk and isn’t being honest with Mainers about it.
Sununu would 'endorse' Bolduc if rival defeated in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
HAMPTON BEACH, New Hampshire — Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is prepared to endorse Don Bolduc for Senate should the upstart Republican, who has labeled him a “Chinese communist sympathizer,” win the party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary.
Here are the key primary election results from Rhode Island
Voting concludes Tuesday in Rhode Island's primary elections, including for governor and a U.S. House seat.
wgan.com
Portland mayor not to run for re-election
WGAN (Portland, Maine) Portland Mayor Kate Snyder will not be seeking re-election in 2023. Snyder informed the Portland City Council of her decision on Monday. The decision came as a result of changes proposed by the Portland Charter Commission which would alter the power structure in city government. If approved,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainepublic.org
Restaurant owners, staff launch campaign against Portland proposal to end tip credit
Restaurant owners and workers have launched a campaign against a Portland ballot question that seeks to eliminate the tip credit in favor of an $18-an-hour minimum wage. Under the tip credit, employers pay restaurant workers half the minimum wage and make up the difference if tips don't make up the full amount. If the ballot measure is approved, the tip credit would be fully eliminated in 2025.
wabi.tv
Maine delegation issue statements on 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s delegation has released statements to mark the 21st anniversary of September 11th. U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued the following statement:. “On September 11, 2001, a terrorist attack transformed a late-summer morning of uncommon brilliance into one of unimagined horror. “We pause today to reflect on...
sheltonherald.com
What happened to critical race theory? CT Republicans ditched the messaging after mixed results
Once at the center of efforts to sweep Republicans into power on school boards and municipal governments across Connecticut, opposition to critical race theory has all but disappeared from the GOP playbook this fall as the party sets its sights on the Executive Mansion and other higher offices. Interest in...
Paul LePage and Janet Mills at odds over possible closure of Shawmut Dam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage held a press conference Monday to discuss the potential closure of the Shawmut Dam in Skowhegan. LePage accused Gov. Janet Mills of planning to close the dam, which he said would also mean the closure of the Sappi Mill right next door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrat refuses to debate Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona governor race
Trump-backed Kari Lake is poised to have the debate stage all to herself after her Democratic opponent for Arizona governor refused to accept the format. Katie Hobbs, the current Arizona secretary of state, must "respectfully decline" an invitation for the debate scheduled for Oct. 12, her campaign manager said on Sunday.
observer-me.com
Maine needs people once on workforce fringes to close labor gap
Stephen Buckley, who installs solar panels for Synergy Solar, is the type of unconventional worker the state of Maine is targeting to fill its workforce gap. The 32-year-old moved to Maine five years ago from California, where he was involved with gangs starting at age 13. His drug addiction, including to heroin, and related violence landed him in and out of prison for more than half of his life.
mainepublic.org
Maine lawmakers question objectivity of firm conducting landfill PFAS study
As the latest round of PFAS legislation took shape last winter, members of the Penobscot Indian Nation realized the proposed ban on land application of sludge and sludge-based compost, LD 1911, would redirect much of the state’s PFAS-contaminated sludge to the state-owned Juniper Ridge Landfill, located in Old Town near the Penobscot Reservation.
Here are the key primary election results from New Hampshire
Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire primary elections, including for governor, Senate and U.S. House seats.
How New Hampshire’s GOP ‘Shitshow’ Is Saving a Vulnerable Dem Senator
It wasn’t long ago that New Hampshire—the fiercely independent, perennial political battleground—was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for the GOP on the 2022 midterm map.Republicans saw Sen. Maggie Hassan, the first-term Democratic incumbent, as an easy target who could pave the way to their recapture of the U.S. Senate majority. So did the press: a March 2021 headline from the Boston Globe blared that Hassan was “the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election.”But more than a year later, that claim has aged about as well as a Bobby Jindal for President bumper sticker.After party leaders...
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
newscentermaine.com
National movement to ban alcohol got its start in Portland, Maine
In 1815, the first Total Abstinence Society was founded. Portland Mayor Neal Dow pushed for a statewide ban 30 years later, passing the "Maine Law" in 1851.
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor talk about ignoring federal laws at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates discuss whether there are any federal laws they would bar state agencies from enforcing. Read the story here.
Comments / 38