KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City metro gasoline prices continued to fall this past week, dropping more than a dime, but they still stand higher than they did last year. Average gas prices in the metro fell 11 cents this past week and have fallen 15.8 cents in the past month, according to GasBuddy, a data organization that compiles and compares gas stations across the country. The average gallon of gas in the area costs 3.24 per gallon, although different gas stations and municipalities obviously vary.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO