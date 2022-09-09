Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Sports betting ramps up as Chiefs season gets underway
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Geocomply, which is the company handling security for all mobile sportsbooks in Kansas, says the Sunflower State cracked the top 10 states by volume for betting during the NFL’s opening weekend. A sea of red was the way Mike Day, the owner of McGuire’s...
KCTV 5
Kansas racing scene highlighted in new tourism video
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas native racecar drivers highlight their start in the Sunflower State in the state’s new tourism video. Kansas Tourism says on Monday, Sept. 12, it released the latest chapter in its ongoing series showcasing the attractive features of the state. It said Full Throttle and Full Heart: Kansas Racing features native Kansas drivers who share the magic of racing in the Sunflower State.
KCTV 5
Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new programs have opened to help Kansas families and students pay for phone and internet services this school year. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If families are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while also navigating back-to-school costs, it said help is available.
KCTV 5
Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday, September 12. The governor said the double bridge project on Route 162 between Route B south and Route B north near Portageville marks 187 out of 250 bridges completed with state funds as part of the Focus on Bridges program.
KCTV 5
Local veterans named to Moran’s Service Academy Selection Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local veterans and U.S. Service Academies graduates have been named to Senator Jerry Moran’s Service Academy Selection Board. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Monday, Sept. 12, the new members of his 2022 Service Academy Selection Board, which will review applications and interview candidates who apply for admission to the U.S. Service Academies.
KCTV 5
KC area gas prices continue to fall, but experts warn of higher costs in the near future
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City metro gasoline prices continued to fall this past week, dropping more than a dime, but they still stand higher than they did last year. Average gas prices in the metro fell 11 cents this past week and have fallen 15.8 cents in the past month, according to GasBuddy, a data organization that compiles and compares gas stations across the country. The average gallon of gas in the area costs 3.24 per gallon, although different gas stations and municipalities obviously vary.
