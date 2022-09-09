A homeowner in Hemet is perplexed after a man who claimed to be a firefighter took thousands of dollars worth of goods after they evacuated the area.The suspect claimed to the homeowner, who identified himself only as Terry, that he was a firefighter and that Terry needed to evacuate. As a former firefighter himself, Terry told the suspect that he and his wife would leave their home when necessary.But after the man said that he too used to fight fires for Cal Fire, Terry let his guard down and left without locking his front door. The suspect then allegedly made his way...

HEMET, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO