Charges filed against teens For alleged Coachella robberies, stolen vehicle
Charges were filed today against two teenage suspects arrested in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio were arrested Thursday morning along with a 14-year-old juvenile after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County The post Charges filed against teens For alleged Coachella robberies, stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
Man Arrested in Thermal Under Suspicion of Violent Crimes
(CNS) – A man was arrested in Mecca under suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic assault and false imprisonment, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Thermal Station were flagged down on the 91000 block of Fifth Street in Mecca in reference of a 42-year-old woman who was kidnapped, beaten, strangled with a belt and held against her will for over eight hours.
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
Officer hit during a morning chase in Indio
An officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle during a foot chase near downtown Indio. At approximately 9:34 a.m., a call regarding suspicious activity on the 82-100 block of HWY 111 was reported in reference to individuals loitering in front of the business and the parking lot. An officer arrived and made contact The post Officer hit during a morning chase in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet home ransacked by burglars disguised as firefighters
A homeowner in Hemet is perplexed after a man who claimed to be a firefighter took thousands of dollars worth of goods after they evacuated the area.The suspect claimed to the homeowner, who identified himself only as Terry, that he was a firefighter and that Terry needed to evacuate. As a former firefighter himself, Terry told the suspect that he and his wife would leave their home when necessary.But after the man said that he too used to fight fires for Cal Fire, Terry let his guard down and left without locking his front door. The suspect then allegedly made his way...
Palm Springs Police Department shares the risks of driving through barricaded wash areas
People are ignoring the barricades off of North Indian Canyon Drive signaling a closed road. The road is still seeing the aftermath of rain on Friday and over the weekend brought in by Tropical Storm Kay. The City of Palm Springs shared on Twitter that N. Indian Canyon Drive will remain closed for the rest The post Palm Springs Police Department shares the risks of driving through barricaded wash areas appeared first on KESQ.
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
Banning Police arrest high school student accused of setting off fireworks on campus
Police arrested a student at Banning High School who was accused of setting off fireworks on campus. Police say the incident happened after 1 p.m. on August 30th. The Fireworks were set off inside an occupied building and damaged school property. Banning Police Department says the incident was captured on security cameras at the school. The post Banning Police arrest high school student accused of setting off fireworks on campus appeared first on KESQ.
Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people were found stealing from residences inside the evacuated properties near the Fairview Fire. On Saturday, around 1:39 p.m., deputies assigned to the Fairview Fire incident were dispatched to the area of Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road near Hemet to investigate three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer. The deputies The post Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
Police: Man tried to abduct girl, 15, as she walked home from school in Thermal
A 19-year-old Coachella man is behind bars after he attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl walking home from school in Thermal on Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Christian Daniel Arreola was arrested for the attack, which took place in the 55000 block of Calhoun Street at 3:10...
Helicopter Responding to Fairview Fire in California Crashes, Pilot and Two Fire Personnel Injured
A helicopter responding to the Fairview wildfire near Hemet, California crashed in Banning, CA on Saturday. The crash left three people injured: two fire personnel and the pilot. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene near the Banning Airport. Apparently, the helicopter was attempting to land at the airport when it crashed.
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
(CNS) – Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
Yucca Valley Vandalism Suspect Arrested
A suspect in the vandalism of five Yucca Valley businesses has been arrested. Edy Morales, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was arrested for suspicion of Felony Vandalism on Friday (September 9). The vandalism, which included rocks and bricks thrown through windows and the destruction of property at five businesses in Yucca Valley, was reported first on September 1, and is estimates by the business owners total more than $12000.
Additional eyes in the sky, BolaWraps approved for Beaumont police officers
Beaumont city council has approved purchase of BolaWrap devices to help Beaumont Police Department’s need to calm or diffuse situations with the use of as little force as possible. The handheld remote restraint discharges an 8-foot Kevlar cord that is equipped with entangling barbs at each end of the...
Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Coachella House Party
A 17-year-old is behind bars Wednesday accused of killing one person and injuring another at a party in Coachella. Deputies with the Riverside County sheriff’s office responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday around 11:51 p.m. While arriving at...
