Over the years, there have already been a lot of famous names that have come to the MCU, and it would appear that interest is still growing as more names are being added, even as the landscape continues to change. The mention of Jennifer Lopez as one of the following additions might raise a few objections, but it also sounds like a few people would love to see this happen for one reason or another. We’ve already seen the likes of Charlize Theron, Marisa Tomei, and several others join the ranks, even if not all of them have lasted at this point. Trying to think about how J-Lo would fit in and where she might fit is interesting enough for a lot of people to contemplate since she’s been involved in action movies, she’s done plenty of drama, and she’s even been a part of several comedic movies that have stretched her talents in ways that have satisfied a lot of her fans. But is she ready for something like the MCU?

