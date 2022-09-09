Read full article on original website
Related
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
Clint Eastwood Turned Down Gregory Peck Movie Role for a Script ‘That Had at Least Some Merit’
Actor Clint Eastwood turned down a big movie role that went to Gregory Peck to star in a smaller movie 'that had at least some merit.'
Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
RELATED PEOPLE
startattle.com
Hocus Pocus 2 (2022 movie) Disney+, trailer, release date, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker
It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson Sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Startattle.com – Hocus Pocus 2 2022. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous child-hungry witches from wreaking a new...
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
hypebeast.com
Jacob Elordi Cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola and A24's 'Priscilla'
Jacob Elordi is set to portray Elvis Presley in A24 and Sofia Coppola‘s next film, Priscilla. According to the reports, the upcoming film is based on Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me and will see Cailee Spaeny star opposite Elordi as Priscilla. The book, which was published in 1985, is Priscilla’s own account of her relationship with Elvis, including their affairs, the effect of the Beatles’ music industry domination, their marriage and eventual divorce.
IGN
Pinocchio - Official 'Quit Telling Those Whoppers' Clip
Watch what happens when Pinocchio tells lies in this new clip from the upcoming live-action Disney movie. Robert Zemeckis directs this retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. The film stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, alongside Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Jaquita Ta’Le, Giuseppe Battiston, and Lewin Lloyd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Disney+’s Pinocchio Review: The Darkest Live-Action Disney Remake
The original animated Pinocchio was only the second animated feature to come from the Walt Disney Studio, making it by far the oldest movie yet to get a live-action remake. Similar to others before it – like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast – Pinocchio largely follows the formula set forth by the original, but it adds enough that’s new and different to make for an entertaining watch for those who are already fans.
ComicBook
National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Released by Disney+
Straight from D23 Expo 2022 comes the first official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff of the fan-favorite action franchise. Though set in the same continuity as the two feature films that starred Nicolas Cage, the actor will seemingly not be returning to reprise his role for the TV series. Disney+ also confirmed a release date for the new series, revealing that the show's first two episodes will premiere on the streaming service on December 14tth. Check out the first official footage from the upcoming series below!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
TVOvermind
When is the Hunger Games New Movie Release Date?
The Hunger Games brought Jennifer Lawrence some serious fame, but the books are always better than the movies. However, the movies did quite well as they were released individually. The dystopian drama filled with wealth, poverty, murder, and mayhem did all it could to get people into the theaters and worked like a charm. When The Hunger Games’ new movie was announced, fans could not believe their luck. Their favorite books turned movies are back? What do we know about the Hunger Games’ new movie? So much, so stay tuned.
TVOvermind
Should Jennifer Lopez be a Part of the MCU?
Over the years, there have already been a lot of famous names that have come to the MCU, and it would appear that interest is still growing as more names are being added, even as the landscape continues to change. The mention of Jennifer Lopez as one of the following additions might raise a few objections, but it also sounds like a few people would love to see this happen for one reason or another. We’ve already seen the likes of Charlize Theron, Marisa Tomei, and several others join the ranks, even if not all of them have lasted at this point. Trying to think about how J-Lo would fit in and where she might fit is interesting enough for a lot of people to contemplate since she’s been involved in action movies, she’s done plenty of drama, and she’s even been a part of several comedic movies that have stretched her talents in ways that have satisfied a lot of her fans. But is she ready for something like the MCU?
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Who Invited Them?
A convincing thriller usually makes the audience sit forward a little more than this movie, but it gives a nice little jolt that doesn’t really hit as shared as it should since, to be fair, it’s kind of a middle-of-the-road movie that doesn’t really give a sense that things are that all that dire until later on in the movie. When Adam and Margo hold a house party to celebrate moving into a new house, it’s evident that their guests don’t think much of them, as the comments made by everyone at the party make it clear that Adam is living well beyond his means. Margo doesn’t appear to be having much fun either, as the entire party appears to be kind of an exercise in grandstanding by Adam. As the party winds down and people start making excuses to leave, however, Adam and Margo find that a couple has stayed behind, stating that they didn’t realize the party had ended. the crime is too much to miss in this movie since it starts quickly and doesn’t appear to have an end in sight.
‘Amy’ Director Asif Kapadia Set to Helm ‘2073’ Documentary Thriller
Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia is set to direct 2073, a documentary thriller set in a dystopian future. Neon, Double Agent and Film4 will co-finance and executive produce the project. 2073 will tackle challenges the world faces and is inspired by Chris Marker’s iconic 1962 featurette La Jetée, about a time traveler who risks his life to change the course of history and save the future of humanity. More from The Hollywood ReporterKeanu Reeves-Fronted Formula 1 Series, Vogue, Wagatha Christie Trial and Asif Kapadia on New Disney+ U.K. Doc SlateRobbie Williams Doc Series in the Works at Netflix, Asif Kapadia ProducingAmy Winehouse Biopic...
TVOvermind
Is There Really Going to be a Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie?
When fans heard there would be a Winnie the Pooh Horror movie released directly to DVD in late 2022, no one believed the rumors. It’s not possible to take A.A. Milne’s beloved Pooh bear and turn him and his friends into murderous fiends, but someone is doing it – and not many people are happy. The lovely story of Winnie the Pooh is such a darling story, and it’s one that should be told before the new Winnie the Pooh horror movie is released.
Comments / 0