California water pipeline hits legal setback
A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
As Lake Powell shrinks, a new threat swims downstream
Colorado River managers long frustrated by brown trout — which eat the threatened humpback chub — now look to stem the tide of a new predator. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers....
What the Western drought reveals about hydropower
The relentless Western drought that is threatening water supplies in the country’s largest reservoirs is exposing a reality that could portend a significant shift in electricity: Hydropower is not the reliable backbone it once was. Utilities and states are preparing for a world with less available water and turning...
Republican wants to raise office temperatures at DOE, EPA
A top Senate Republican wants to keep the heat up — literally — on staffers working in the Department of Energy and EPA. A new bill introduced Tuesday by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) would set the temperature at the agencies’ headquarters to at least 78 degrees during the summer.
Colorado WWII site could be next national monument
President Joe Biden could designate a new national monument in Colorado as early as next month, moving to preserve a World War II-era Army training site that has become entangled in legislative gridlock on Capitol Hill. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, as first reported by The Washington Post, could...
Manchin deal might not save Mountain Valley pipeline
The Mountain Valley pipeline may never be finished — even if Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting revamp becomes law. Legislation from the West Virginia Democrat could give a boost to the beleaguered project by steering legal challenges to a different court. But regulatory experts caution that the proposal, as described by Manchin, won’t guarantee the project gets completed.
EPA investigators brace for Trump-fueled backlash
Use eye contact. Keep a slow, controlled voice. And remember, you can always call 911. Those are some of the tips EPA has shared with enforcement staff as they look to catch polluters and monitor industrial facilities, waste sites and water systems in a world that has grown more dangerous for law enforcement of all kinds. Since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to recover sensitive government records, threats have been on the rise against federal agents as the former president repeatedly denigrates the agencies behind his legal troubles.
Looming rail strike sparks fear of energy chaos
Energy companies are warning that a threatened nationwide rail strike already is wreaking havoc on their supply chains and may cause severe bottlenecks across multiple industries, including coal, chemicals and oil and gas. U.S. freight railroads and unionized workers have been unable to reach a new contract over pay and...
Tricolored bat’s swift decline drives endangered proposal
The Fish and Wildlife Service today proposed Endangered Species Act protections for the tricolored bat, yet another victim of the genocidal and slippery white-nose syndrome. Citing population declines of more than 90 percent in affected tricolored bat colonies and the presence of the disease across 59 percent of the species’ range, FWS said the bat is at risk of extinction and requires listing as endangered.
