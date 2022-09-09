ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH
WDTN

Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen

On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Darke County murder suspect faces 2 additional charges

During the investigation, authorities were led to a rural area in Darke County on Saturday, August 20. In the rural area, police found a shallow grave on the property of a commercial poultry operation in Brown Township. Police reported that Fleming’s body was discovered at the scene.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.

Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Construction closes Gratis road for months

According to a release, Geeding Street has already been closed from S.R. 503 to East Street. Crews from Brumbaugh Construction are working to replace the bridge that carries the road over Sams Creek . This road will remain closed until the replacement is completed in mid-November.
GRATIS, OH
WDTN

Sidney Schools honoring local first responders

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Schools honored first responders on Monday, 21 years after the September 11th terror attacks. Organizers say this is an important event to teach students about that tragic day and recognize those who stand on the front lines to protect us every day. People woke up the morning of the 12th […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
PENSACOLA, FL

