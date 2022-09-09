Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
Liberty shooting victim speaks out 3 months later
"You got to be positive. Can't be down, sad -- because life goes on so life can go on. You might as well just live it the best way you can," he says.
Miamisburg PD calling on people with doorbell security systems
Cindi Threlkeld, the Downtown Citizens Patrol Initiative Officer for the Miamisburg Police Department, said members of the community can play a crucial role in helping solve investigations.
Construction mistake leaves Camden under boil advisory
An external construction crew was working when they broke a main water pipe in the village. This caused the water system to depressurize, leaving residents with little to no water pressure.
Staff at Marysville women’s prison to picket working conditions
At the end of a 16-hour day at the state-operated Ohio Reformatory for Women, some employees are left “exhausted and overworked,” opting for the back seat of the car over commuting back home to their memory foam mattress, according to long-time correction officer Tom Holden.
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton to be extradited to Indiana
On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
Four, including infant, taken to hospital after Harrison Twp. crash
A passenger from the Trailblazer and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries. An infant from the Trailblazer and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen
On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin dies at 101, shares farewell letter
The Xenia native shared a farewell letter through his Facebook page, which he wrote a few weeks after the passing of his wife Donna in early 2019.
Darke County murder suspect faces 2 additional charges
During the investigation, authorities were led to a rural area in Darke County on Saturday, August 20. In the rural area, police found a shallow grave on the property of a commercial poultry operation in Brown Township. Police reported that Fleming’s body was discovered at the scene.
Springfield festival celebrates black-owned businesses
Local black-owned businesses set up, along with entertainment and performers throughout the day, with the goal to keep the money spent today in the community.
Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
Woman dead after pedestrian strike in Auglaize Co.
The investigation determined that a 17-year-old was driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia north on Lambert Road while 38-year-old Sandra K. Willis of St. Marys was laying partially in the northbound lane. OSHP reported that the SUV struck Willis and sustained disabling damage.
Construction closes Gratis road for months
According to a release, Geeding Street has already been closed from S.R. 503 to East Street. Crews from Brumbaugh Construction are working to replace the bridge that carries the road over Sams Creek . This road will remain closed until the replacement is completed in mid-November.
Sidney Schools honoring local first responders
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Schools honored first responders on Monday, 21 years after the September 11th terror attacks. Organizers say this is an important event to teach students about that tragic day and recognize those who stand on the front lines to protect us every day. People woke up the morning of the 12th […]
Pretrial delayed for woman involved in fatal 2019 wrong-way crash
The pretrial was scheduled to take place on Monday, September 12 at 8:30 a.m., however, it has been delayed. The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court has not identified the new date for the pretrial.
Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
