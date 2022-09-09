Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
Academic Achievement Center supports students with new services
This fall, the Academic Achievement Center launched several new services to support Bobcats in their academic endeavors, already having helped more than 1,000 students with academic assistance since the start of the semester. These new services include:. Homework Hubs. Homework Hubs provide students a place to work together with support...
ohio.edu
Ohio University awarded Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for fifth consecutive year
Ohio University has been awarded the 2022 Higher Education in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for the fifth consecutive year. Presented to U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, the HEED Award recognizes OHIO’s ongoing initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusivity across all campuses. OHIO and 102 other recipients will be featured in the November 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.
ohio.edu
Ohio University students mobilize to educate and register voters
Ohio University students are mobilizing to help sign up and educate voters in advance of the November general elections as part of OHIO’s ongoing civic engagement efforts. Representatives of the Center for Campus and Community Engagement will register and inform voters outside Baker University Center and at the College Gate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
ohio.edu
Find your path at the annual Majors Fair
All undergraduate students interested in learning more about Ohio University’s academic majors, minors, and certificates are invited to participate in the annual Majors Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Baker University Center Ballroom. At the Majors Fair, students can explore and discover the...
ohio.edu
Web design company owner learned the skills she needed to succeed at Ohio University and WOUB
When Sue Rachunok came to Athens in 1974, she had no idea she’d end up running her own web design company. But she says everything she learned at Ohio University and WOUB prepared her for the career she has today. “I grew up in Cincinnati and went on a...
ohio.edu
High schoolers in Summer Law & Trial Institute see effort pay off in mock trial
For eight days they researched the case and practiced, sometimes staying up till the early hours of the morning “Teams-ing” with each other as they prepared to be witnesses, prosecutors and defense attorneys. Day nine was totally worth it, according to the high school students in the 2022...
ohio.edu
Ohio University again named #1 Best Value among state public universities
For the third year in a row, Ohio University has been named the best value among Ohio public universities by U.S. News and World Report. "OHIO is committed to ensuring that our world-class education is available at an affordable price and provides a significant return on investment for our students,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “This continued improvement in our Best Value ranking shows we are living up to that promise.”
ohio.edu
2022 OHIO Faculty & Staff Resource Fair and Immunization Clinic returns 9/28/22
Human Resources is pleased to announce that the OHIO Faculty & Staff Resource Fair and Immunization Clinic is returning to the Athens Campus this year! Register now and visit us in the Convocation Center on September 28, 2022 between 11am and 2pm. Several representatives will be on hand from various...
ohio.edu
Students invited to information session for spring break experience 'Eternal Rome' on Sept. 21
Ohio University students are invited to an information session on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in Bentley Annex 402 to learn about a spring break study abroad experience in Italy called Eternal Rome – Piety and Power. Students can discover the rich religious and political history of medieval Rome...
ohio.edu
OHIO team soft launches first sensor in low altitude weather network
For the state of Ohio, supporting research in advanced air mobility has been a top priority — a priority shared by Chad Mourning, assistant professor in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and his collaborators. In 2021, Mourning was awarded one of Ohio Federal Research Network’s awards...
ohio.edu
Journalism and sports management student puts pedal to the metal through internship at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sam Spinale is off to the races. After completing an internship in the U.S. hub for racecar driving, Charlotte Motor Speedway, her passion and dedication for working in the sport has only further ignited. Spinale, who is finishing up her final year at OHIO, is pursuing a journalism, news and...
