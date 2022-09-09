ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

Related
ohio.edu

Academic Achievement Center supports students with new services

This fall, the Academic Achievement Center launched several new services to support Bobcats in their academic endeavors, already having helped more than 1,000 students with academic assistance since the start of the semester. These new services include:. Homework Hubs. Homework Hubs provide students a place to work together with support...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University awarded Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for fifth consecutive year

Ohio University has been awarded the 2022 Higher Education in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for the fifth consecutive year. Presented to U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, the HEED Award recognizes OHIO’s ongoing initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusivity across all campuses. OHIO and 102 other recipients will be featured in the November 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University students mobilize to educate and register voters

Ohio University students are mobilizing to help sign up and educate voters in advance of the November general elections as part of OHIO’s ongoing civic engagement efforts. Representatives of the Center for Campus and Community Engagement will register and inform voters outside Baker University Center and at the College Gate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Find your path at the annual Majors Fair

All undergraduate students interested in learning more about Ohio University’s academic majors, minors, and certificates are invited to participate in the annual Majors Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Baker University Center Ballroom. At the Majors Fair, students can explore and discover the...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University again named #1 Best Value among state public universities

For the third year in a row, Ohio University has been named the best value among Ohio public universities by U.S. News and World Report. "OHIO is committed to ensuring that our world-class education is available at an affordable price and provides a significant return on investment for our students,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “This continued improvement in our Best Value ranking shows we are living up to that promise.”
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Life#Linus College#Ohio University
ohio.edu

OHIO team soft launches first sensor in low altitude weather network

For the state of Ohio, supporting research in advanced air mobility has been a top priority — a priority shared by Chad Mourning, assistant professor in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and his collaborators. In 2021, Mourning was awarded one of Ohio Federal Research Network’s awards...
ATHENS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy