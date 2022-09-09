Read full article on original website
OzFLHXS
4d ago
Should be free. Why does hard working citizens always have to absorb the costs? We pay enough already.....FTE.....FMB.....
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Wisconsin drives 115 mph & arrested for 6th OWI, ‘wanted to see how fast his car would go’
(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
wearegreenbay.com
WI State Patrol pilots to watch for violations in Outagamie Co.
OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced pilots will be watching for traffic violations from the sky for select dates in September. According to a release, troopers will be watching four counties in the state on four separate days this month. “When a pilot observes...
ABC7 Chicago
Wisconsin DOT exploring new barriers after fiery wrong-way I-43 crash kills 2 | Video
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two trucks. It happened Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County, WISN reported. Police said a northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin, crossed the median and hit a southbound...
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
x1071.com
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates
Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
wearegreenbay.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
wpr.org
'People are just driving more recklessly': Wisconsin on track for 4th straight year with more traffic deaths
Wisconsinites are speeding more and wearing their seat belts less. The state is on track to see more traffic deaths this year than in 2021, which would mark the fourth straight year of increases. Speaking with Kate Archer Kent on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" on Friday, David Pabst...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
13.4K Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,625,621 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,404 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,625,621 1,623,026 (+2,595) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,139 (64.7%)...
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
WEAU-TV 13
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin DMV warning people about text message scam
Scammers are trying to impersonate the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles in a text message scheme, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.
Here's why you shouldn't throw away your expired COVID-19 test in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Sometimes when you notice an item is past its expiration date your initial reaction is to toss it, but you will want to hold off when it comes to COVID-19 test kits. The Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life for multiple at-home COVID-19 tests.
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
