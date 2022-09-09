ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre Part, LA

brproud.com

Argument allegedly becomes violent and ends with arrest of Louisiana man

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance in Belle River. The investigation ended with the arrest of Phillip Mems Edwards III, 38, of White Castle. On September 8, deputies “made contact with the victim who advised...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue. Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Details...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer

It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
brproud.com

Ex-state trooper takes plea deal in 2018 shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former state trooper has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a case that accused her of shooting a 19-year-old man as he ran away after a traffic stop. Kasha Domingue pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central was located Saturday morning at his home. Matthew Tanner Strahan, 41, faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery, and resisting an officer.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 21, dead after being 'shot multiple times' near North Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times in a neighborhood off of North Harrells Ferry Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Court shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Jayshoun Stewart, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA

