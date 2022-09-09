Read full article on original website
Argument allegedly becomes violent and ends with arrest of Louisiana man
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate an alleged domestic disturbance in Belle River. The investigation ended with the arrest of Phillip Mems Edwards III, 38, of White Castle. On September 8, deputies “made contact with the victim who advised...
Assumption Parish teen found shot inside Thibodaux home
An Assumption Parish teenager died Monday (Sept. 12) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.
Home invasion in Hammond leaves 1 dead, young girl in critical condition
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A home invasion turned deadly on Monday night in Hammond. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot to death, and a 12-year-old girl was left in critical condition. TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis says that deputies responded to a call just...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue. Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Details...
A woman is dead after her RV caught on fire in St. Mary Parish
A woman was found dead in her RV after a fatal fire.
Ex-state trooper pleads guilty to misdemeanor for traffic stop shooting of unarmed man
A former Louisiana state trooper who shot an unarmed man in the back as he fled from a 2018 traffic stop, partially paralyzing him, struck a plea deal with prosecutors Monday, concluding a rare case of a law enforcement agent facing criminal charges after a use-of-force incident. Louisiana State Police...
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
VIDEO: Zachary PD looking for red-light runner accused of leaving crash scene
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a recent hit-and-run case. ZPD is providing video of a crash that happened on Thursday, September 1. In the video you will see two vehicles collide on La Hwy 19 at Church St.
15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
Hit and Run Fatality: Lafayette Man Dead as Police Look for Killer
It was a fateful night for a Lafayette man who police officers say was walking on Ambassador Caffery and was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle that sped away. According to a press release from LPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. That's near Golden Corral, WalMart, Sam's Club, and Hooters.
Ex-state trooper takes plea deal in 2018 shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former state trooper has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a case that accused her of shooting a 19-year-old man as he ran away after a traffic stop. Kasha Domingue pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice in the...
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central was located Saturday morning at his home. Matthew Tanner Strahan, 41, faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery, and resisting an officer.
Authorities find man accused of pulling a gun on deputies in Central neighborhood asleep on his patio
UPDATE - Authorities called off a search for the armed suspect accused of pulling a gun on deputies in a Central Neighborhood. But on Saturday morning, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies returned to his home and found him asleep outside on the patio and took him into custody. The East...
Man, 21, dead after being 'shot multiple times' near North Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times in a neighborhood off of North Harrells Ferry Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Court shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Jayshoun Stewart, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
