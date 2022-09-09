Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
wtva.com
Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Being a 911 dispatcher
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Being a 911 dispatcher is one of the most important jobs. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with Donna Rackney about her job. Watch the story in the video above.
wtva.com
Churches join together to donate water to Jackson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
reflector-online.com
New shopping center begins opening stores
Located on Highway 12, the new Triangle Crossing shopping center will begin opening the doors of stores in the plaza this fall. Five Below opened on Sept. 2. Other stores such as Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Sports Clips, Aspen Dental, Rack Room Shoes, Aldi and PetSmart will be opening later this year.
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
Volunteer rescue truck stolen on 9/11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Union Center / Theo Volunteer Fire Department in Alcorn County, Mississippi had a rescue vehicle stolen on September 11, the department said in Facebook post. Early Sunday, September 11, the Union Center / Theo Fire Department said one of their rescue trucks had been taken. The truck has the following written […]
wtva.com
Amory Police investigating mailbox vandalism
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes. The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox. Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home...
From paranormal to contemporary: Mississippi romance author finds success
Starkville resident Kait Nolan has been writing since middle school, but in the last decade, she decided to make a career out of her hobby. She hasn’t looked back since, having sold about 300,000 copies of her works in print, e-book and audio formats. “It’s that semi-classic story of,...
wtva.com
Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Rogue pilot appeared in federal court Wednesday
The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo appeared in federal court on Wednesday. The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo appeared in federal court on Wednesday.
wtva.com
Okolona man arrested for rape in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported sexual assault landed an Okolona man behind bars in Oxford. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, officers responded Sept. 1 to the hospital in Oxford for a reported sexual assault. Police Lt. Hildon Sessums said the alleged rape happened in the city...
wtva.com
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
wtva.com
Fulton man charged with murder
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Fulton man is charged with second degree murder in connection to a shooting on Friday, Sep. 9. The shooting was reported on Deck Taylor Road in Golden, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
wtva.com
Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
