ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Pontotoc church hosting water drive for Jackson

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A church in Pontotoc is putting forth an effort to help folks in Jackson with a water drive. College Hill Church is located on Mississippi Highway 6. Watch the story in the video above.
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
wtva.com

Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
wtva.com

Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Tupelo, MS
Lifestyle
Tupelo, MS
Pets & Animals
City
Tupelo, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Being a 911 dispatcher

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Being a 911 dispatcher is one of the most important jobs. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with Donna Rackney about her job. Watch the story in the video above.
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Churches join together to donate water to Jackson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
TUPELO, MS
reflector-online.com

New shopping center begins opening stores

Located on Highway 12, the new Triangle Crossing shopping center will begin opening the doors of stores in the plaza this fall. Five Below opened on Sept. 2. Other stores such as Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Sports Clips, Aspen Dental, Rack Room Shoes, Aldi and PetSmart will be opening later this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtva#Tlhs
wtva.com

Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com

22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
WREG

Volunteer rescue truck stolen on 9/11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Union Center / Theo Volunteer Fire Department in Alcorn County, Mississippi had a rescue vehicle stolen on September 11, the department said in Facebook post. Early Sunday, September 11, the Union Center / Theo Fire Department said one of their rescue trucks had been taken. The truck has the following written […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Amory Police investigating mailbox vandalism

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes. The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox. Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home...
AMORY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
wtva.com

Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
wtva.com

VIDEO: Rogue pilot appeared in federal court Wednesday

The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo appeared in federal court on Wednesday. The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo appeared in federal court on Wednesday.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Okolona man arrested for rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported sexual assault landed an Okolona man behind bars in Oxford. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, officers responded Sept. 1 to the hospital in Oxford for a reported sexual assault. Police Lt. Hildon Sessums said the alleged rape happened in the city...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
wtva.com

Fulton man charged with murder

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Fulton man is charged with second degree murder in connection to a shooting on Friday, Sep. 9. The shooting was reported on Deck Taylor Road in Golden, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
wtva.com

Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
WELLERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy