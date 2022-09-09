Biwabik, MN- Honktoberfest is Saturday, September 24. The celebration is jam-packed with something for the whole family. From Dachshund Races, which have been expanded this year to fit more spectators, to an ATV Raffle and even Brewfest there is no shortage of fun to be had. Honk the Moose is a community celebrity that was the focus of a 1935 book. Honktoberfest not only celebrates him but Bavarian Oktoberfest too.

