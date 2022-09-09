Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau School Board ok’s new charter school
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Board of Education approved a new charter school on Monday night. The vote was unanimous. It would be called the Wausau Environmental Charter School. Most of the instruction would take place outdoors, with a heavy emphasis on the existing school forest. Parents and...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Climate Change In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WRN) – The first report on Wisconsin’s official climate change efforts is out. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ climate action report highlights accomplishments last year related to climate change and environmental equity. There are three highlights in particular: its greenhouse gas emission inventory, its...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
“Unsubstantiated” Threat Investigated at Wausau West High School
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department say there were no teeth behind a threatening message that was believed to be directed at West High School today. According to an email sent to parents which was obtained by WSAU News, a group of students...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Governor visits Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Stevens Point Tuesday to meet with area small businesses. Evers stopped at the Assembly Shop and Geppetto’s Workshop, both were recipients of the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. “The money we provided during the pandemic, we’re...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Speakers voice support for 4H
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Outrage in Lincoln Count after residents learn they may lose a beloved youth program as a part of budget cuts. Dozens of people came out to speak in defense of the Lincoln County 4H program after county officials implored the community to explain just why the program was so important.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
More school bus route cancellations
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau School District has only been in session for a couple of weeks, and they’ve had to cancel at least one bus route nearly every day since. Now the bus driver shortage shortage has gotten worse. Bob Tess with the Wausau School District...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Commitee Passes Help For Mall Developers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee and Finance Committee have passed the proposal from T. Wall Enterprises to redevelop the former site of the Wausau Center Mall Tuesday. The proposal will move to the full city council; those discussions will take place on September 27.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Marathon boosts the local economy
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) The Wausau Marathon on August 20 was a huge boost for the area’s economy. The race had over 600 people come to visit the area, and with its early morning start, many had to stay overnight, benefiting area restaurants and hotels. Visit Wausau estimates the event...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Hiawatha Restaurant to close Friday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The owner of the Hiawatha says the restaurant and lounge is closing. A Facebook post says they will be closed Thursday, and will close for good after Friday’s fish fry. Owner Adam Jamgochian posted: “Please join us for our famous fish fry one last...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Bow hunt begins Saturday
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The archery and crossbow deer season in Wisconsin starts Saturday at sunrise. Matt Esser is the DNR West Central District Deer Biologist and a hunter himself. He says he enjoys going out this time of year while it’s still warm because he can take his kids with him without getting too cold.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
COVID Infections Rise Again in Wisconsin, But Deaths Stay Low
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again in Wisconsin, with the state Department of Health Services reporting the seven-day average of new cases at 1,097, with 1,317 reported on Tuesday. Deaths aren’t up, however, and haven’t been for some time. Three new deaths were reported...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Ban on absentee ballot “curing” remains in place
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – A judge refused to suspend his earlier ruling against absentee ballot “curing,” blocking election clerks from filling in missing information on security envelopes. The dispute is between the state legislature, controlled by Republicans, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The legislature said making corrections...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Tomahawk Fall Ride this weekend
TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Northwoods is gearing up for a weekend full of revved engines. The 41st annual fall ride kicks off Thursday in Tomahawk. Thousands of bikers are expected to be making their way to Tomahawk to celebrate the change of colors in the Northwoods. In the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Funding Approved For Weston Roundabout
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Officials in Weston made steps toward changes for Weston Avenue Monday. In a special joint meeting between the village’s Public Works & Utility Committee and Plan Commission, funding for an official design of a roundabout that would be placed at Weston Avenue and Ryan Street was approved.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Alex Jones knew Sandy Hook hoax claims could boost Infowars revenue, lawyer testifies
WATERBURY, Conn. (Reuters) – A lawyer who works for Alex Jones’ Infowars testified from the witness stand on Wednesday that the conspiracy theorist who claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax knew that his words could drive followers to his empire. Jones “knows that what...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Lynch Sentenced for Stealing Thousands From Her Employer
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A former employee of a Rib Mountain business will serve jail time and pay restitution for stealing from the company to pay her own bills. Shelby Lynch will serve a four-month sentence in the Marathon County Jail after entering a no contest plea to one count of forgery.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Who Fired Gun at Girlfriend Pleads Not Guilty
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Wausau man who allegedly fired a gun at his girlfriend and then tried to drive off with their child has entered a not guilty plea. Pao Vang, 32, appeared in Marathon County Court on Wednesday. He remains in the county jail, unable to post...
